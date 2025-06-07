Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka celebrates the 70th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan. On June 7, 1955, the two nations established formal diplomatic ties – a historic milestone that laid the foundation for a long-standing partnership.

The relationship has evolved over the decades into a multifaceted alliance that promotes cultural exchange and diplomatic cooperation, with a significant economic impact for both countries. Most recently, in February 2025, the two nations signed a Memorandum for Establishing a Strategic Partnership Council, which would be chaired by the leaders of both nations.

In the last decade, bilateral trade has grown significantly, from $33.4 billion to $41 billion, with trade volumes now surpassing $41 billion. At Expo 2025 in Osaka, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion is hosting hundreds of business events to foster trade and investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan, featuring presentations led by the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Commerce, as well as events focused on the opportunities presented by Vision 2030.

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said, “The Saudi-Japanese relationship has grown from strength to strength over seven decades. It runs deeper than just economic partners. It is a testament to the depth of diversity in the relationship we have. Together, with the strength of our history behind us, and the momentum of our present, we are poised to define the future.”

“With Expo 2025 underway in Osaka and the next Expo in Riyadh in 2030, our two nations are at the forefront of global exchange, showcasing the latest innovations, sustainable technologies, and helping shape tomorrow’s multilateralism,” Dr. Ghazi concluded.

As Saudi Arabia and Japan look to the future, the ongoing Expo 2025 Osaka aims to increase Japanese visitation to Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom aims to attract 30,000 Japanese visitors annually in the lead up to Expo 2030 Riyadh.

This forms part of the broader Saudi Arabia–Japan Vision 2030 Strategy, which includes over 80 projects involved across nine sectors: food and agricultural security, media and entertainment, medical care, high-quality infrastructure, finance and investment, competitive industries, energy, SMEs, sport, education, and culture.

Cultural exchange has also blossomed as Saudi Arabia emerges as the hub in the Middle East for Japanese culture through its home-grown Manga Studios, which are on display in August at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion. along with the enthusiastic support of over 700,000 visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion since April 13th2025.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion hosts over 700 events across the Expo 2025 Osaka program, including daily performances and live shows. The site offers an exciting visitor journey through seven immersive rooms. Additionally, Saudi Arabia will host its National Day on September 23rd with a full array of events and presentations.

