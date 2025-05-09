Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has received 11 local and international awards during the first quarter of 2025 in recognition of its achievements across vital areas of municipal work. These accolades highlight the Municipality’s commitment to innovation, institutional agility, safety, and customer service excellence, aligned with its vision to develop world-class services that enhance the quality of life in Dubai.

Among the key recognitions, Dubai Municipality received two awards from the Business Agility Consortium: “Overall Business Agility” and “Overall Business Resilience.” These awards reflect the Municipality’s proactive adoption of agile frameworks to drive adaptability and resilience in service delivery and strategic planning.

The Municipality also received the “Global Distinguished Innovator” award from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) in recognition of its digital initiative “Montaji,” a smart platform for registering consumer products. The platform has contributed to faster product registration, enhanced market oversight, and a reduced carbon footprint, thereby improving product transparency and safety.

In the field of health and safety, Dubai Municipality was recognised at the Intersec 2025 Awards in the “Pioneers in the Field of Security and Fire Safety” category. The award acknowledges its efforts to advance health and safety standards, mitigate risk, and foster sustainable working environments that contribute to community wellbeing.

Dubai Municipality also received first place in the “Renewable Energy” category at the IChemE Global Awards, and second place in the “Education and Development” category for its use of virtual reality simulation at the Jebel Ali Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Its Public Procurement Leadership and Excellence Initiative was honoured at the 2025 Global Brilliance Awards in both the “Innovative Use of Technology” and “Big Business Innovation” categories. The initiative demonstrated the Municipality’s success in leveraging digital transformation to enhance procurement processes, improve service efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

Further recognition was earned in tourism and community services, with the Municipality receiving the “Best Luxury Beach Management Award” in the UAE at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for its enhancements to public beach services and accessibility for all societal groups, including tourists and people of determination.

Additional honours were received at the UAE Ideas Award and the Arab International Ideas Award, acknowledging innovative initiatives across multiple fields of municipal work.

The Municipality also secured five wins at the British Safety Council Awards, reflecting its continued efforts to cultivate a safe and inclusive environment for employees, partners, and the community. Its Afforestation and Open Spaces Strategy was awarded the “Sustainability Project of the Year” at the Project Controls Expo MENA Awards, while the Municipality also won the “Customer Service Excellence 2025” title at the Business Intelligence Group Awards.

These achievements reinforce Dubai Municipality’s strategic vision to deliver integrated, future-ready services and cement its position as a pioneering municipality for a global city.