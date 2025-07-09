Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parkin Company PJSC, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, to enhance operational efficiency and service quality across the emirate’s public parking infrastructure.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin’s Board of Directors, attended the signing ceremony of the memorandum, which was signed by Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between both parties in several key areas, including developing planning and regulatory standards, streamlining permit procedures, and enabling data exchange to support service optimisation. The MoU further enables Parkin to manage selected free public parking facilities owned by Dubai Municipality, adding to the company’s growing network of smart-parking solution offerings.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This MoU aligns with our efforts to develop integrated infrastructure that meets Dubai’s aspirations for a smart and sustainable future. Through this collaboration, we aim to improve the quality and efficiency of public services, enhance the customer experience, and support Dubai’s strategic vision for sustainable urban mobility.”

The agreement includes exploring opportunities for investment and development of multi-storey parking structures, managing regulated facilities, and delivering value-added parking services at major events. The scope also covers the development of unified criteria for utilising private plots as public parking areas and identifying innovative mobility solutions, including smart access, and payment systems.

Commenting on the collaborative nature of the MoU, Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “This partnership with Dubai Municipality reflects Parkin’s commitment to advancing the emirate’s vision for a smarter and more sustainable future. Leveraging our extensive expertise in managing public parking, and in alignment with the Municipality’s long-term urban planning goals, we are developing integrated infrastructure to enhance urban mobility and support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

The MoU underscores both organisations’ role in driving Dubai’s transformation into a leading global city through effective public-private collaboration as set out under the principles of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and aims to support the creation of modern urban infrastructure that elevates the city’s readiness to meet evolving needs for smarter-parking solutions.

About Dubai Municipality

Dubai Municipality is a leading government institution driving Dubai’s growth and transformation. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, it works to make Dubai more beautiful, sustainable, and liveable every day. Guided by values of collaboration, optimism, competitiveness, and proactiveness, the Municipality ensures effective urban planning, city management, and high-quality municipal services that enhance residents' well-being.

Providing 60 per cent of the Emirate’s public services, Dubai Municipality plays a vital role in urban development, public health, waste management, and the enhancement of parks and public spaces. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and future-focused strategies, it remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering integrated services that support Dubai’s vision for a smart, resilient, and thriving global city.

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 206k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2024.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.184k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.19k spaces) and provides barrierless parking for Majid Al Futtaim across three malls (c.21k spaces). Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 132m parking transactions in 2024.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.