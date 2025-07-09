Dubai: As part of strengthening institutional partnerships and expanding strategic cooperation, Dubai Customs hosted a high-level delegation from the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation – Umm Al Quwain, headed by Sheikh Mansour bin Ibrahim Al-Mualla, Executive Director of the Corporation. The delegation was on an official visit aimed at discussing areas of joint cooperation and strengthening relations between the two sides.

The delegation was hosted by His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, along with a number of executive leaders from the Department. During the meeting, they discussed the most prominent pioneering practices adopted by Dubai Customs in the areas of customs and technical work, and exchanged views on developing mechanisms for cooperation and integrating efforts, which contribute to enhancing institutional performance and supporting strategic directions at the state level.

During the meeting, His Excellency the Director General of Dubai Customs emphasized that this generous visit reflects the importance of unifying efforts and integrating roles between local and federal government entities, serving the UAE's ambitious national vision of building an advanced model for institutional and customs work. He pointed out that the future of customs work is no longer limited to operational procedures alone, but has become an integrated system based on digital transformation, innovation and leadership, enhancing national competencies, and consolidating the principle of strategic partnership with various entities.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, added that the meeting provided a fruitful opportunity to exchange expertise and review the best practices developed by Dubai Customs in the areas of customs inspections, data analytics and risk management. He emphasized that this contributes to enhancing the customs system's preparedness to deal with future challenges. His Excellency also emphasized the importance of continuing coordination, cooperation and knowledge exchange, as this will have an impact on raising performance efficiency and enhancing the UAE's competitiveness as a pivotal hub for world trade and logistics business in the region, given its flexible and stimulating environment for the growth of start-ups and entrepreneurship.

At the end of the meeting, His Excellency the Director General of Dubai Customs expressed his pride and appreciation for this generous visit, affirming his aspiration for further constructive cooperation towards excellence and innovation, within the framework of an integrated customs system that supports the national economy and keeps pace with the aspirations of the wise leadership.