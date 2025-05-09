Dubai, UAE – The Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (MOEI) and Dar Alwd Construction (DAW) reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable and high-performance infrastructure solutions during a strategic visit to a PRC manufacturing facility in Qatar.

The visit provided valuable insights into material innovation, quality assurance processes, and advancements in sustainable manufacturing practices. It also reinforced DAW’s role in bringing high-performance PRC solutions to the UAE’s infrastructure sector.

As a key player in the UAE construction industry, DAW showcased how PRC (Polymer Resin Concrete) technologies — known for their extended service life, corrosion resistance, and environmental efficiency — are transforming the standards of infrastructure development.

Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure stated:

“We are committed to integrating innovative, sustainable technologies into our infrastructure projects. Our engagement with advanced materials like PRC reflects our strategic focus o building resilient, future-ready assets that meet the UAE’s long-term development vision”.

Tarek Musbah Abdulrahman, General Manager of Dar Alwd Construction (DAW), added: “At Dar Alwd Construction, we remain deeply committed to supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable infrastructure by delivering innovative, high-performance solutions. We are proud to contribute our expertise toward building resilient, future-ready developments that align with the nation’s growth objectives”.

During the visit in the QGPC facility, the delegation reviewed advanced production processes, quality assurance protocols, and environmental initiatives, all of which align with the highest UAE regulatory and sustainability standards."

The collaboration between the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and Dar Alwd Construction reflects a shared vision of enhancing infrastructure resilience and operational excellence across the UAE and beyond.

About Dar Alwd Construction Company:

Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW) is an authorized and experienced provider of a comprehensive range of construction and infrastructure services, including road construction, urban infrastructure development, sewerage networks, culvert construction, and building projects. Established in Sharjah, UAE, in 2007, DAW has earned the prestigious status of an Unlimited A contractor. DAW's diverse multinational team brings extensive engineering expertise and has a proven track record of delivering projects to the highest quality control and safety standards. DAW remains committed to excellence, ensuring that each project is executed precisely and adheres to the industry's highest standards.