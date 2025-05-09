New York, In line with efforts to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate digital transformation, a milestone event in regional digital collaboration and sustainable development was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals Forum.

A new partnership agreement was signed between the Government of the United Arab Emirates, represented by H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA). This partnership represents a practical model for implementing the principles of the Global Digital Compact in support of inclusive digital development.

During the meeting, participants discussed implementation mechanisms for the agreement and capacity-building efforts, with a focus on leveraging global best practices and the UAE’s successful digital government experience as a framework to achieve regional digital integration.

The discussions also emphasized the importance of this partnership in supporting digital transformation efforts across the Arab region, rooted in the principles of the Global Digital Compact, while aligning with local needs and the Sustainable Development Goals.

This new collaboration further promotes regional dialogue, knowledge exchange, and forward-looking policy development, in line with the vision of the Global Digital Compact. The UAE’s experience continues to serve as an inspiring regional model in this vital field.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is responsible for regulating and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector in the United Arab Emirates, while also driving digital transformation at the national level.

TDRA works to provide an advanced regulatory environment that supports innovation, stimulates investment, and ensures the delivery of cutting-edge and sustainable telecommunications services.

The authority plays a pivotal role in leading the digital transformation journey by developing digital infrastructure, empowering the telecommunications sector, and enhancing the ecosystem of digital government services.

TDRA is committed to improving the quality and continuity of digital services by establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and strengthen the country's readiness to keep pace with rapid digital advancements.

Its responsibilities include regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining a balance between service providers. Additionally, TDRA leads the national digital government strategy, manages the radio frequency spectrum, and regulates the use of wireless frequencies to support various sectors, including telecommunications and smart services.

With a visionary approach, TDRA aims to position the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation and enhance its readiness for the digital future, in alignment with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Agenda.