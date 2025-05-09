Dubai, UAE: In line with its efforts to streamline and minimise government procedures and accelerate service delivery, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) provides an electricity/water no-objection certificate for enrolled contractors and consultants seeking to obtain a building permit. The NOC is offered through the following online channels:

Dubai Building Permit System: For projects that require a Dubai Municipality building permit and completion certificates, an NOC for construction-related electrical and water supply is issued within the package of approvals that includes design approval and delivery cost. The NOC is processed within three working days from submission of the application. DEWA’s website: For projects within free zones and the jurisdiction of other licensing entities – such as Trakhees, the Dubai Development Authority, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones, etc – the NOC for construction electrical supply is processed within two working days while the NOC for construction water supply is processed within three working days after submission of the application.

Service Steps:

Apply for the NOC online and attach the required documents. After submission, the applicant receives a confirmation notification containing the application reference number. If the application is rejected, the applicant receives a notification to submit a new application containing valid or additional information. If the application is returned with comments, the applicant receives notice to resubmit the application with the correct or additional information. Upon approval of the application, the applicant receives a notification containing a link to download the NOC.

Details related to Building No-Objection Certificate – Electricity/Water and the journey map for project owners or contractors/consultants are available on DEWA’s website.