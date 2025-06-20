Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, to explore new opportunities for collaboration in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing within the utilities sector.

The meeting focused on leveraging Microsoft’s advanced technologies to further drive DEWA’s innovation-led initiatives. Discussions centred on enhancing operational efficiency and advancing next-generation infrastructure solutions that align with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to harnessing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to improve service quality, boost cyber security and improve customer experiences, contributing to Dubai’s leadership in economic growth and environmental stewardship.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft is instrumental in transforming DEWA to become the world’s first AI-native utility, leveraging artificial intelligence across all core operations. By integrating AI and cloud-based solutions, we aim to enhance our renewable energy capabilities, drive operational excellence and provide world-class services in line with Dubai’s vision for sustainability and innovation,” said Al Tayer.

Yazbeck said Microsoft was proud to support the UAE’s ambitions for a strong, digitally powered economy.

“Our work with energy leaders like DEWA enables us to co-develop transformative solutions that redefine energy management, advance sustainability goals and build intelligent, resilient infrastructure across Dubai,” said Yazbeck.

As part of this ongoing digital evolution, DEWA has adopted cutting-edge generative AI tools, including the Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft 365 Copilot. These solutions have significantly enhanced internal productivity, improved service delivery and boosted both employee and customer satisfaction. DEWA began deploying AI technologies as early as 2017 and was among the first utilities globally to implement Microsoft’s Copilot platform.