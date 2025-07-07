Abdulla Busenad: Facilitating the flow of goods and increasing trade exchange in line with Dubai's economic agenda

Dubai: As part of its ongoing efforts to develop international economic relations and facilitate trade between Dubai and its trading partners, Dubai Customs hosted an expanded meeting with the participation of a delegation from the Republic of India, headed by Arti Agarwal Srinivas Director General, Directorate General of Systems and Data Management at the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

A delegation from DP World also participated in the meeting. The meeting tackled ways to enhance cooperation in inter-MENA trading trends and supply chain, logistics services, fast-tracked clearance procedures, and customs facilitations used to accelerate trade movement and increase the flow of goods. The meeting also discussed the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and its associated virtual trade corridor.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, welcomed the visiting delegation, emphasizing that this visit is part of the Dubai Economic Agenda's vision to enhance Dubai's role as a global trade and logistics hub. It also underscores the strength of relations between Dubai and India, which are witnessing rapid growth across various economic sectors. Moreover, we are working to facilitate trade with Dubai's trading partners in Asia, the first one of them is the Republic of India. Our goals are to encourage investment, facilitate trade, and enhance Dubai's position on global competitiveness indicators. For her part, the head of the Indian delegation, Arti Agarwal Srinivas, praised the significant developments witnessed by Dubai's customs and logistics system, emphasizing that India views Dubai as a pivotal partner in supporting the smooth flow of supply chain and a strategic gateway to markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The meeting was attended by Mansoor Al-Malik, Executive-Director for Policies and Legislation Division at Dubai Customs, and Ateeq Al Muhairi, the Executive Director of the Customs Development Sector at Dubai Customs. “The MAITRI platform” was reviewed; it is a single digital platform that aims to facilitate the data exchange between Customs and Port systems in the UAE and India. This aims to increase the movement of goods, reduce delays and customs costs, and open up broader horizons for logistics partnerships that serve common interests and keep pace with future ambitions.