Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2025 is open for submissions and is set to honour individuals shaping the future of public discourse; issuing a special call to those eligible for the following two categories: Best Research in Communication Sciences and Best Official Spokesperson.

These categories; part of a diverse award of 23 categories; highlight SGCA’s commitment to celebrating academic rigour, exceptional public engagement, and innovative leadership within the vital field of government communication. They recognise both the ideas that push the discipline forward and the authentic voices that build indispensable bridges between institutions and the communities they serve.

Now in its 12th edition, SGCA continues to highlight the achievements that are redefining government communication in the region and globally. Winners will be announced during the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), held on September 10–11, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Best Research in Communication Sciences

The Best Research in Communication Sciences category honours original research or published works that demonstrably advance the science and practical application of government communication. Open to academic institutions, scholars, and authors, this award specifically seeks contributions that introduce novel methodologies, technologies, or concepts which have a tangible influence on real-world government communication practices. Work focusing on sustainability, innovation, and quality of life is particularly encouraged.

To be eligible, research must be formally endorsed by academic institutions or widely recognised and circulated within the communication field. Submissions will be evaluated based on methodological rigour, originality, adherence to ethical standards, and the demonstrable direct impact of the work on government communication strategy and practice. Applicants must provide a full copy of the research, accompanied by a concise 250-word executive summary, a detailed CV, and supporting materials such as media coverage, expert reviews, and documented evidence of impact within academic or governmental circles.

Best Official Spokesperson

The Best Official Spokesperson category sheds light on a unique group of communicators, and this award honours a government employee who has consistently demonstrated exceptional communication skills, a strong and effective media presence, and a proven ability to shape public perception. The ideal nominee embodies clarity, credibility, and readiness, especially during critical situations. They must display a clear track record of successfully engaging the public across both traditional and digital media platforms, all while manifesting leadership in communication strategy and response formulation.

Key metrics for evaluation will include their skillfulness at handling challenging questions, presenting accurate information under pressure, and managing communication effectively during crises. Nominees should submit a comprehensive 1,000-word narrative outlining their specific achievements and contributions, a 250-word executive summary, their CV, letters of recommendation, relevant media samples, and analytics demonstrating measurable public engagement or media reach. Additional supporting evidence, such as case studies from previous communication campaigns, logs of media appearances, and examples showcasing innovative communication methods, will further strengthen submissions.

How to apply

SGCA welcomes entries from individuals and institutions around the world. Submissions must reflect work completed or significantly updated within the past two years. All entries must adhere to SGCA's criteria and include all required documentation for eligibility. The submission deadline is July 24, 2025, and entries can be submitted via the official SGCA portal: https://gca.sgmb.ae/en