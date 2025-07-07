The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) convened the third meeting of its Board of Directors for 2025 at its headquarters. The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Institute. The meeting was attended by H.E. Professor Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of Dubai Courts and Vice Chairman of the Board, and renowned members, including H.E. Dr Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director General of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, H.E. Counsellor Khalifa Rashid Bin Deemas Al Suwaidi, Senior Advocate General, Chief of the Technical Office of the Attorney General, H.E. Counsellor Ahmed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee of Dubai, H.E. Counsellor Abdul-Moneim Salem bin Suwaidan, Lawyer, and H.E. Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed and approved the minutes of the second meeting and evaluated the progress of the council’s work and the execution of its previous decisions. They also approved the outcomes of the training program ‘Prosecution in the Military Accountability Training System,’ conducted for the first batch of Dubai Police cadets. This program aligns with DJI’s ongoing efforts to improve judicial and training capabilities for personnel in the military and police sectors.

The attendees assessed the procedures for implementing judicial control programs aimed at developing judicial work mechanisms and boosting the capabilities of those involved in this field. Furthermore, they reviewed the upcoming initiatives of DJI, which encompass the efforts to enhance its role as a major institution for judicial education and training at both local and international levels.

On the organisational and academic development front, the Board of Directors explored the potential advancements of the legal and judicial sciences program tailored for military judiciary. Members also reviewed possibilities of reshaping the scientific council and improving the organisational framework of the institute to ensure alignment with the latest global standards in this regard. Attendees also highlighted the significance of these strategic efforts in reinforcing DJI’s position as a prime destination for judicial training, in line with Dubai's vision for achieving judicial excellence.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com