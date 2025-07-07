Wonders of Arabia, hosted in collaboration with the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka and the Saudi Tourism Authority, is open from 10th to 16th July 2025 at the Expo Exhibition Center, open from 10:00 – 20:00.

Across 7 days, visitors can experience the diversity of Saudi Arabia, showcasing the incredible tourism opportunities and diverse landscapes from Jeddah, the Red Sea, Diriyah, Riyadh, Aseer and AlUla.

The Exhibition will also include live performances, traditional Saudi hospitality, and showcases of culture, fashion and sports.

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is launching the Wonders of Arabia Exhibition. Curated by the Saudi Tourism Authority, Wonders of Arabia offers a snapshot of Saudi Arabia’s exciting tourism offering for Japanese and global travelers.

Experience Saudi Arabia from the moment you arrive. Featuring scheduled performances and impressive installations. The Welcome Zone will invite guests starting 9th July to authentic Saudi hospitality, featuring artists and musicians from the Heritage and Music Commissions of Saudi Arabia. A program of music and craft will take place on the stage. Furthermore, the Welcome Zone will present 10 Saudi Designers from the Fashion Commission to a global audience, with their costumes on display, and will also feature retail by Saudi artists.

Starting 10th July, visitors move into the Main Exhibition space, they will be greeted by the warm hospitality of Saudi Hafawa, offering a traditional taste of Arabia with Saudi coffee and dates. The Exhibition will feature a range of exciting attractions, including Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destinations, a Sports Hub, the Arts of Arabia, a Cultural Photobooth and giveaways.

Saudi Arabia offers several unforgettable experiences for every type of traveler, whether exploring the ancient wonders of AlUla, the pristine shores of the Red Sea, or the bustling capital city of Riyadh. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in interactive exhibits, discover unique tourism initiatives, and gain deeper insights into Saudi Arabia’s efforts to transform travel through Vision 2030.

Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, “Since opening to tourism in 2019, Saudi Arabia has become one of the fastest-growing destinations in the world. Saudi Arabia has a great deal to offer as a destination, with 1,800 km of coastline, mountain regions for trekking, and major cities hosting world-class events. Our success has also been attributed to the effective orchestration of Saudi Arabia’s tourism ecosystem, supported by the Saudi Tourism Authority. Their work aims to build the Saudi destination brand so that visitors can better understand what awaits them when they come here.”

“The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka shares with the world the impact Saudi Arabia is having. This bridge will connect Osaka to Expo 2030 Riyadh, which will undoubtedly build on this legacy by developing dedicated opportunities. We offer a warm welcome to tourists from Japan and around the world, making it a must-visit destination with diverse offerings across culture, history and cuisine”

Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “Japanese travelers seek immersive, culturally rich, and truly meaningful experiences. With Wonders of Arabia at Expo 2025 Osaka, we’re bringing an authentic taste of Saudi heritage directly to Japan as we celebrate 70 years of strong bilateral ties. We saw a 7% increase in Japanese visitors last year, and we’re committed to building on that momentum by offering curated experiences designed specifically for Japanese travelers, showcasing the warmth, diversity, and hospitality that define our destination.”

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest investor in tourism, committing US$800 billion to the sector and maintaining over US$500 billion in investments in new destinations across the Kingdom. It has a designated tourism office in Japan to represent it as a destination for Japanese travelers. Japanese citizens can easily access Saudi Arabia and are eligible for the eVisa program, a multiple-entry visa valid for one year from its issue date, allowing stays of up to 90 days. The Kingdom, offering a mix of cultural, historical, and adventure experiences, extends a warm welcome to tourists from Japan, making it a must-visit destination with diverse offerings.

Following the exhibition, the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka invites guests to experience a range of events throughout the Expo program, featuring live performances, dances, and traditional shows. Visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can experience a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage, and art through various programs. These include Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios, as well as signature events celebrating Saudi Arabia’s most important milestones, including the Saudi Arabia National Day celebrations on September 23, 2025.

In addition, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across seven immersive rooms and galleries, from The Evolving Cities, Sustainable Seas, Unlimited Human Potential, and The Pinnacle of Innovation, where every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01). The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

