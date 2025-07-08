Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Malls across Dubai are turning up the fun this Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025, inviting families, friends and fun-seekers of all ages to dive into a packed programme of live performances, thrilling activations, and spectacular prizes. Promising a summer well spent with something new and value-packed to experience every day, this year’s line-up of mall events and activations bring more energy, more entertainment, and more reasons to head to citywide shopping destinations until 31 August - anchored around three dedicated retail seasons for the first time ever, kicking off with Summer Holiday Offers, live now until 17 July.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as part of the DSS programme of thousands of offers and things to do all summer long, everyone in the emirate has endless ways to stay entertained with the biggest-ever performing arts schedule, live daily shows, pop-up performances, indoor mall runs, exclusive savings, thrilling surprises, and grand giveaways.

Mall of the Emirates continues the citywide DSS excitement with a 60’s Parade on 12 July, while Circle Mall features Doll Mascots and Souq Hatta transforms into a magical stage with Cinderella on the same day on 12 July. Ibn Battuta Mall brings back the Pink Circus on 18 July, followed by the Butterfly Ladies at Nakheel Mall on 24 July and DSS Roller Skaters at Mirdif City Centre on 26 July. Nad Al Sheba Mall hosts the Acro Rockettes on 9 August, followed by the Dolls at Ibn Battuta Mall on 15 August, and both the Roller Skaters at Dragon Mart and Little Fairies Show at Souq Hatta on 16 August. The schedule wraps up with the Festive Hula Loop at Nad Al Sheba Mall on 23 August. Meanwhile, Bluewaters Island and The Outlet Village host crowd-favourites like Bubble Skaters and Mexican Folk Dancers across multiple weekends throughout the summer.

Until 23 July, Mall of the Emirates is also hosting the Jurassic Café by VOX Cinemas, a prehistoric pop-up packed with immersive photo ops, themed dining, and hands-on dinosaur encounters, from DNA lab puzzles to roaring contests and baby dino hatching stations.

Running from 17 July to 3 August, Voyage Club transforms City Centre Mirdif into a Riviera-inspired indoor beach escape. Expect customisation workshops, art spaces, pop-ups from local brands, and refreshing summer bites, with entry granted for shoppers spending AED 200 or more.

Families can dive into the fun at the all-new Modesh Splash Park, running until 31 August at Dubai Festival City Bay Avenue. Organised by Red Event, this epic outdoor activation is packed with themed water zones and adventure areas designed for different age groups, offering endless ways for toddlers, children, and teens to splash and play all summer long. Whether it’s racing down slides or exploring interactive stations, the experience brings the playful spirit of Modesh to life in one of the summer’s most exciting new destinations.

Football fans can head to The Messi Experience at Dubai Festival City Mall, where an immersive journey into the world of football runs until 31 August. Packed with interactive games, photo ops, and digital challenges, it’s the ultimate indoor activity for sports lovers of all ages.

DSS has kick-started a high-energy line-up of indoor mall runs for all ages and abilities, coming up at Ibn Battuta Mall on 13 July, with registration now open and early bird tickets starting from AED 85. The momentum continues with Mall of the Emirates on 3 August and Wafi Mall on 10 August - both organised by Dubai Sports Council and managed by Peloton Events. The final run of the season takes place at Dubai Festival City Mall on 31 August, promising high-energy beats, cool-down zones, and surprise giveaways for a morning of family fun and fitness.

Shoppers at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Me’aisem can also enter the SHARE Millionaire draw, with four lucky winners each taking home one million SHARE points this summer when spending AED 300 or more. Meanwhile, Tickit rewards shoppers citywide by automatically entering them into a draw, with five lucky winners each receiving AED 10,000 in points.

Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall can enter to win weekly prizes and a brand-new Polestar 4 LRSM in the grand draw at the end of DSS, while over at Dubai Outlet Mall, a spend of AED 200 gives shoppers the chance to win a Soueast S06 SUV, making this summer’s shopping even more rewarding.

Of course, no DSS summer would be complete without Modesh and Dana, who will be making special appearances across malls and attractions. Families can catch them live at Dubai Festival City Mall on 12 July and City Centre Mirdif on 19 July, with more pop-ups scheduled at Ibn Battuta Mall on 18, 25, and 29 August; followed by Dubai Frame, Dragon Mart, Souq Hatta, Mercato, Circle Mall, Al Barsha City Centre, and Deira City Centre throughout the remainder of DSS. From playful city décor to themed giveaways and roaming entertainment, Modesh and Dana bring extra magic to families at DSS each year.

Over at Mercato and neighbouring Town Centre Jumeirah, Slide Into Summer Surprises is back with more ways to win than ever. Shoppers who spend AED 200 or more and scan their receipts on the PrivilegePLUS app will be entered into weekly raffle draws, with each winner taking home AED 10,000 in cash, plus a shot at driving off in the grand prize: a brand-new Jetour T1 SUV. At Mercato, families can also enjoy daily circus entertainment and take on the mall’s free summer slide, one of the most anticipated attractions this DSS. New for this year, visitors can book fast-track access to the slide through the PrivilegePLUS app, making every visit even smoother and more fun.

Summer at City Walk returns with weekend live music and seasonal shopping and dining offers, while Cool Off at JBR transforms The Beach, JBR into a dessert-themed destination, complete with sweet summer deals and five times the Tickit points at select Pavilion restaurants. Bluewaters and The Outlet Village are also in on the action, offering DSS Live Entertainment, retail rewards and family fun every weekend.

At Festival Plaza, shoppers can take part in the thrilling Shop. Win. Drive. campaign simply by spending AED 200 or more until 31 August. With six brand-new SUVs and twenty AED 5,000 cash prizes up for grabs, it’s a summer of high stakes and even bigger rewards, with entries accepted online or at the customer service desk by uploading a receipt.

For those looking to support local and discover something new, The Ripe Market is going indoors for summer with a curated line-up of over 100 homegrown businesses, workshops and activations for all ages. Catch it every weekend at Town Centre Jumeirah (Saturdays and Sundays, 10AM to 10PM until 17 August), The Westin Mina Seyahi (Sundays, 1PM to 5PM until 28 September), and Times Square Center (Sundays, 10AM to 7PM until 26 October).

With so much to see, do, taste and try, DSS 2025 promises the most entertaining mall season yet, where every visit brings a little more magic, and every moment feels like summer well spent.

