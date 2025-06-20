Abu Dhabi – Reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in transport innovation, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has been awarded the GOVTech 2025 Innovation Award in the Smart City category for its “Modelling and Analytic Framework (STEAM+)” project. This advanced system stands out as one of the most sophisticated data-driven platforms powered by artificial intelligence, developed to support urban transport planning and enhance infrastructure efficiency across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The GOVTech Awards aim to honour the most outstanding technological projects and innovations within the government sector in the United Arab Emirates. They are among the country’s most prominent accolades, spotlighting government entities and individuals who leverage advanced technologies to enhance the quality of public services and support the shift towards a smart, digital government.

The STEAM+ project represents a major advancement and a vital technological tool supporting the transition to smart cities. The system employs intelligent technologies to enhance both transport and infrastructure planning by analysing billions of data points using artificial intelligence. It delivers comprehensive and precise insights into Abu Dhabi’s current and future mobility needs, enabling informed decision-making that improves service quality and supports the development of the transport sector’s infrastructure.

Among the project’s most notable achievements is the assessment of various development projects and policy initiatives related to sustainable transport and infrastructure. These efforts have significantly contributed to easing traffic congestion, reducing travel times, enhancing road safety, and promoting environmentally friendly mobility alternatives.

It is worth noting that the “Smart City” category within the GOVTech Awards is one of the most strategic, as it reflects the national direction towards more sustainable and innovative urban development. This vision is realised by enhancing quality of life, promoting environmental sustainability, improving urban management efficiency, enabling the digital economy, and strengthening public trust in government services through advanced smart solutions.

This recognition further reinforces the Integrated Transport Centre’s position as a leading entity in leveraging future technologies to develop advanced transport infrastructure. It supports Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a smart city, aligned with the Emirate’s sustainable development goals and long-term vision.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.