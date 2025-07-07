The Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) approved updated guide for correctional and rehabilitation centers, including new organizational structure and development and integration of 18 operational processes, aligning with the Department's initiative to eliminate bureaucracy, streamline procedures, and enhance institutional performance—aiming to establish a pioneering and advanced judicial and correctional system.

The announcement came during a committee meeting chaired by H.E. Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, during which the detailed provisions of the updated guide and its implementation mechanisms were reviewed.

The guide is based on international best practices to ensure a qualitative shift in the operations of correctional centers, transforming them into platforms that foster positive change and self-development with the goal of rehabilitating inmates and enabling their successful reintegration into society.

Counselor Al Abri emphasized that updating the guide aligns with the Department's strategy to build an integrated and continuously evolving correctional system driven by innovation, this contributes to improving the quality of services offered within correctional facilities and achieving tangible outcomes in the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

He noted that the restructuring of operations and the new organizational framework reflect the Department's commitment to sustainable institutional transformation, fostering a correctional ecosystem rooted in innovation, this approach supports Abu Dhabi’s vision of excellence and leadership in the justice sector, ensuring a balance between maintaining public safety and providing genuine opportunities for inmates to begin new lives founded on responsibility and productivity.

He added that the newly adopted methodology for preparing the guide is based on transparency, governance, and administrative integration. It aims to elevate the quality of rehabilitative services and create an environment that supports psychological, educational, and vocational rehabilitation programs—empowering inmates to return to society as active and productive individuals.