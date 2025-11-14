Investcorp Capital (ICAP), the Abu Dhabi-listed alternative investments company, has acquired the US-based Kanawha Scales & Systems (KSS) from American Equipment Holdings in a deal arranged by Investcorp.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

ICAP said the deal expands its investment in a services business, with existing KSS management team to remain shareholders alongside Investcorp Capital and Investcorp’s investor base.

Headquartered in West Virginia, KSS delivers calibration, maintenance and repair services for industrial weighing systems.

