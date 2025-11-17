Abu Dhabi, UAE – Global Air Navigation Services (GANS) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic collaboration aimed at shaping the future of advanced air mobility (AAM) and accelerating airspace modernization in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Signed during DRIFTx 2025, the partnership sets a framework for cooperation to support the safe, efficient, and innovative integration of next-generation airspace users, including drones and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs). The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a future-ready, smart, and sustainable aviation ecosystem and reinforces the Emirate’s commitment to enabling emerging technologies and new mobility models.

Under the MoU, GANS and ADIO will collaborate on key workstreams that include the future design and management of airspace, advancing capabilities for integrating new and emerging airspace users, and exploring mutually beneficial initiatives that support the evolution of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) within Abu Dhabi. The shared objective is to position the Emirate as a regional and global leader in next-generation air mobility and aviation technologies.

The partnership will also focus on bringing together public and private sector stakeholders to build an enabling environment that supports innovation, regulation, and safe deployment of autonomous and smart air mobility solutions.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Abu Dhabi is building the foundations of a new era of mobility. Our partnership with GANS reflects our clear commitment to developing an environment that integrates the next generation of airspace users, such as drones and eVTOLs, safely and sustainably. By advancing regulatory readiness and technical capabilities, we are positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in the intelligent management of increasingly complex skies, while supporting an ecosystem where technology, regulation, and industry move forward in tandem.”

Eisa Alshamsi, Managing Director of Global Air Navigation Services - GANS, said: “This partnership with ADIO marks a significant milestone in shaping the UAE’s advanced air mobility future. By combining GANS’ operational expertise with ADIO’s investment leadership, we are establishing a collaborative platform to accelerate airspace modernization and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation hub. Together, we will support the development of a safe, efficient, and forward-looking air mobility ecosystem that sets new standards for the region and beyond.”

This partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to cultivate a world-class innovation and investment ecosystem, in line with national ambitions to advance digital infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and aerospace excellence.

About GANS

Global Air Navigation Services (GANS) is the UAE’s leading provider of air navigation and air traffic management services, delivering safe and efficient operations across the nation’s airspace. With a commitment to operational excellence, safety, and innovation, GANS plays a critical role in enabling the UAE’s aviation ecosystem and the advancement of future-focused air mobility solutions.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development and public-private partnerships ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

For more information, please contact:

ADIO@edelman.com