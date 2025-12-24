His Excellency Counsellor Ali Mohammed Al Blooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inspected the workflow at Al Dhafra Prosecution during a field visit conducted as part of ongoing efforts to monitor performance levels and the quality of services provided by the Public Prosecution, and to closely review the procedures followed in handling and disposing of criminal reports.

During the visit, His Excellency reviewed the mechanisms for case processing, as well as the digital services system and its role in accelerating procedures, facilitating transactions, and enhancing the efficiency of judicial work, thereby contributing to the achievement of swift justice.

In his meeting with public prosecutors and staff, the Attorney General stressed the importance of strengthening performance, enhancing the quality of procedures, achieving the highest standards of accuracy, and maximising the use of modern technologies in judicial work. This comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, aimed at developing the justice system and improving the efficiency of judicial services.

He also emphasised the need to continue developing digital services and adopting smart solutions that contribute to improving workflow, reinforcing the principles of justice and transparency, and supporting the judicial environment. He commended the outstanding performance of the team and their efforts in delivering justice and serving the community.

In a related context, His Excellency Al Blooshi visited Moreeb Police Station, where he reviewed the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters in securing the activities of the Liwa International Festival (Tal Moreeb 2026), which will be held from 12 December 2025 until 3 January 2026 in the city of Liwa in the Al Dhafra Region.

He listened to a detailed briefing on the approved security plan for securing the festival, which includes intensifying patrols at festival sites, regulating traffic movement on roads and intersections leading to the venue, and providing medical and specialised personnel, ensuring the safety of participants and visitors.

The Attorney General praised the level of security readiness, the services provided during the festival, and the traffic awareness efforts, which contribute to achieving the objectives of the festival and providing a safe environment that allows participants and the public to enjoy the sporting.