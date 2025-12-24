Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has achieved a new global milestone, adding to its distinguished record of excellence, after winning the Institutional Excellence Award in Ethical Partnerships and Procurement, presented by the European Institute of Purchasing Management (EIPM). With this achievement, the Establishment becomes the first housing entity worldwide to receive this prestigious award.

This recognition reflects the Establishment’s commitment to adopting the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and sustainability across its procurement framework and supply chain management, as well as its excellence in building effective strategic partnerships that contribute to enhanced institutional performance and the advancement of global best practices.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment stated that this achievement and its partnership with the European Institute of Purchasing Management demonstrate its commitment to applying leading international standards in governance and procurement, developing institutional capabilities, and building professional competencies, in support of sustainable housing services that align with the future aspirations of citizens in the Emirate of Dubai.

In a related context, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Institute of Purchasing Management (EIPM), aimed at developing and strengthening institutional capabilities in procurement, supplier management, and partnerships, while supporting capacity building through specialized training programs and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The MoU seeks to enable the Establishment to adopt the latest global best practices in procurement and supply chain management, and to enhance governance and innovation within institutional processes related to housing projects and services, positively impacting performance quality and resource management efficiency.

This cooperation also reflects the Establishment’s commitment to investing in human capital, as 29 employees from its workforce have obtained the Ethical and Responsible Procurement Certification accredited by the European Institute of Purchasing Management, enhancing their professional readiness and reinforcing a culture of responsible practices within the organization.

The European Institute of Purchasing Management (EIPM) is a leading global institution specializing in education, research, training, and certification in procurement and supply chain management, offering professional programs and advisory services that support organizations worldwide in enhancing their efficiency and competitive capabilities.

This achievement further underscores Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishement’s leadership in adopting global institutional best practices and its pivotal role in advancing Dubai’s housing ecosystem through continuous investment in institutional development and the application of the highest standards of governance and sustainability, contributing to the delivery of sustainable housing services that meet citizens’ future needs.

For inquiries and further information, please visit the Establishment’s official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae