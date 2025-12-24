Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has celebrated the completion of exceptional frontliners from Zayed International Airport, Etihad Airways, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), and Maritime Abu Dhabi, who successfully completed the Al Midhyaf training programme.

This landmark ceremony marks the third and final recognition event in a series for 2025 and reinforces DCT Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to elevating service excellence across every tourism touchpoint in the emirate. These certified frontliners are now recognised as dedicated excellence ambassadors, playing a pivotal role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s global image as a leading tourism destination .

Al Midhyaf, meaning ‘the host’ in Arabic, is a government-endorsed initiative designed to unify and elevate the standards of guest services across Abu Dhabi. The programme equips participants with essential principles, including professionalism and proactive engagement, cultural sensitivity and inclusivity, clear communication skills, and effective problem-solving techniques to ensure guest satisfaction. It also focuses on empowering frontliners with the knowledge, tools, and cultural awareness needed to deliver authentic guest experiences that reflect the values of Emirati hospitality.

This recognition event follows the successful graduation of frontline staff from 15 leading Abu Dhabi hotels in September, and 200 taxi drivers from the Integrated Transport Centre in July, underscoring a holistic approach to embedding world-class hospitality throughout the visitor journey.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Al Midhyaf training programme is a cornerstone of our strategy to not only meet but exceed global tourism standards, fostering a deeper appreciation for Emirati culture and ensuring every guest feels truly welcomed. By empowering frontliners across our airports, airlines, and maritime sectors, alongside taxi drivers and hotel staff, we are creating a seamless and unforgettable visitor experience from the moment of arrival to departure.”

Al Midhyaf is proudly delivered via DCT Abu Dhabi’s innovative Visitor Experience (VX) Academy, leveraging cutting-edge, AI-driven e-learning modules to ensure comprehensive and accessible training for all participants. The consistent success of the programme across these diverse and crucial sectors firmly solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class tourism destination, ensuring every visitor enjoys a truly memorable experience rooted in the core values of Emirati hospitality.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae