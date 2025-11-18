ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has announced the inauguration of the “West Coast Road” project in Mahé Island, Republic of Seychelles. With a total financing of AED 86.6 million (USD 23.6 million) from the Fund, the initiative forms part of ADFD’s ongoing efforts to advance sustainable development in partner countries by supporting strategic infrastructure projects that enable long-term social and economic progress.

The rehabilitation of the West Coast Road represents a vital step in strengthening Seychelles’ transport network. Through its expansion across a key coastal artery, the project enhances traffic flow, facilitates the efficient commute of people and goods, and supports the country’s trade and tourism sectors. Beyond improving connectivity, the project creates employment opportunities for local communities and contributes to building a more resilient, sustainable economy.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said that the inauguration of the project reflects the Fund’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s vision of fostering global partnerships that promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

Al Suwaidi added: “The West Coast Road project reinforces ADFD’s strategic approach to supporting infrastructure development across Africa and other regions. Through impactful investments, the Fund continues to empower nations to achieve their development goals, enhance economic competitiveness, and improve the quality of life of communities worldwide.”

Spanning approximately 17 kilometres across Mahé Island’s western coast, the project included widening the existing road to seven metres width and adding 1.5-meter margins in both directions along with developing service bays along the route. Additionally, to improve road safety and enhance transport efficiency, the project included incorporating modern rainwater drainage systems, installing steel and concrete barriers, smart lighting, and advanced traffic management infrastructure.

ADFD’s strategic partnership with Seychelles dates to 1979 and has supported 13 development projects valued at approximately AED 517 million to date. These initiatives span across key sectors including energy, infrastructure, housing, and healthcare, contributing to the nation’s sustainable development objectives and long-term socioeconomic stability.



TF