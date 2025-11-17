Healthcare London, a collaboration of the capital’s leading private healthcare providers and NHS teaching hospitals, has signed a landmark partnership with CF (Carnall Farrar) to deepen UK–Saudi healthcare collaboration and expand Saudi patients’ access to London’s world-class medical expertise.

The partnership builds on the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and aligns directly with Saudi Vision 2030, supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to deliver a world-class healthcare system by connecting Saudi patients with cutting-edge treatments and specialist expertise available in London.

The partnership will support Healthcare London’s growing presence in Saudi Arabia to develop clinical alliances, referral pathways, and education initiatives that allow Saudi patients to access advanced and complex medical treatments in London’s centres of excellence, while fostering two-way knowledge exchange and system improvement.

Dr Joud Abduljawad, Partner and Chief Medical Officer at CF Middle East, said: “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in UK–Saudi healthcare collaboration. We are very proud of this partnership with Healthcare London. We believe it will not only help achieve the shared objectives of both organisations but also enable many Saudi patients to access world-class healthcare in London when required further strengthening the strategic and enduring relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabian healthcare systems.”

In the short term, the partnership will formalise clinical links and referral pathways to ensure that appropriate Saudi patients can benefit from London’s most advanced medical care. Over the longer term, it will embed shared protocols, education, and training to build sustainable clinical capability in the Kingdom.

David Hare MBE, speaking on behalf of Healthcare London, added:

“This collaboration represents an important milestone for Healthcare London as we continue to build meaningful, long-term partnerships across Saudi Arabia. Working with CF enables us to strengthen London’s position as a global centre of medical excellence while contributing to the Kingdom’s ambitious healthcare transformation agenda under Vision 2030.”

Launched at the Health Tourism Future Forum in Riyadh in 2024, Healthcare London marked the first time that London’s top private and NHS teaching hospitals exhibited together to promote the city’s exceptional healthcare offer to international audiences.

As part of its international strategy, Healthcare London is deepening partnerships across Saudi Arabia and beyond. Most recently, it participated in a clinically led trade mission to Riyadh to strengthen relationships and expand access to high-quality care for Saudi patients.

Healthcare London partners include:

Circle Health Group • Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Private Care (NHS) • Cleveland Clinic London • Cromwell Hospital • HCA Healthcare UK • King Edward VII’s Hospital • Imperial College Healthcare Private Care (NHS) • Phoenix Hospital Group • The London Clinic • University College London Hospitals Private Healthcare (NHS) • Proton International London • The London Psychiatry Clinic • Priory

Together, these providers represent a unified voice for London’s exceptional healthcare ecosystem.

CF (Carnall Farrar) is a leading consultancy with a purpose to make an enduring impact on health and healthcare. CF works with leaders and frontline teams to improve health, transform healthcare, drive adoption of innovation and create value through investment. Our mission is to be invaluable to our clients, supporting them to innovate and make lasting improvements and to build an exceptional company that attracts, develops, and retains a trusted and uniquely talented team.

Our consultancy serves the entire healthcare sector, from payors and providers of care to life science companies, health tech and sector suppliers and health investors. We provide end-to-end services, from strategy through implementation, accelerated by data, digital and AI. We shape opinion through evidence-based thought leadership on key issues affecting health. With unmatched ability to access to health data, our consultants are a driving force for delivering positive and meaningful change.

CF headquarters are in London with Middle East headquarters in Riyadh and an office in Dubai. It serves clients in the UK and across Europe and the Middle East.