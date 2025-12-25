Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Tokyo National Museum today signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation and exchange between Abu Dhabi cultural institutions and the Japanese museum.

In the presence of His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, the agreement was signed by His Excellency Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Makoto Fujiwara, Executive Director, Tokyo National Museum, at DCT Abu Dhabi headquarters.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two entities to enhance research, education, and professional development in the museum field. By fostering cross-cultural exchange, the partnership will create opportunities for shared learning, strengthen curatorial expertise, and open new avenues for joint exhibitions and programmes that deepen cultural understanding between the UAE and Japan.

His Excellency Al Mubarak said: “This partnership with Tokyo National Museum is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation and promote meaningful exchange between Abu Dhabi and Japan. It reflects our shared commitment to deepening mutual understanding and fostering the exchange and learning of culture through research, education, and museum collaboration. Through this MoU, we aim to build enduring ties between our institutions and peoples, reinforcing culture’s role as a bridge that connects nations and inspires future generations.”

Mr. Fujiwara commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to exchange expertise, enrich the global cultural landscape and present new visions for cultural and human creativity in the museum sector. Through joint exhibitions featuring artistic and heritage works from both our cultures, we will continue to introduce Japanese and Emirati audiences to the depth of our respective traditions.”

Through this partnership, DCT Abu Dhabi and Tokyo National Museum will collaborate on the study and preservation of cultural materials within their collections, including opportunities for mutual lending and borrowing. The MoU also outlines plans for training and exchange programmes to enhance the skills of museum professionals, fostering continuous learning and collaboration between the two institutions. It will further pave the way for joint initiatives such as exhibitions, educational courses, and cultural workshops in Abu Dhabi, creating new opportunities for dialogue, learning, and public engagement.

Strengthening international cultural ties and reinforcing the emirate's role as a global hub for collaboration, the partnership reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to knowledge exchange and the sharing of best practices among museums worldwide.

The signing of the MoU marks a new chapter in the relationship between Abu Dhabi and Japan, underscoring a shared vision of promoting understanding through culture, creativity, and education for generations to come.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and abudhabiculture.ae