ITIDA signed agreements with multinational and local companies, boosting a knowledge-based economy and a future-ready workforce.

Cairo, Egypt: Under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) announced the signing of 55 strategic agreements with leading multinational and local technology companies in offshoring and IT-enabled services, including Teleperformance, Accenture, Deloitte, VOIS, Luxoft, RSA, and Capgemini. The ceremony, attended by H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, gathered senior representatives, highlighting Egypt’s growing role as a hub for global business services supported by skilled talent, robust infrastructure, and cost competitiveness.

These partnerships will create thousands of high-value jobs for Egyptian youth in business process outsourcing (BPO), IT, engineering, and advanced technology services. Aligned with ITIDA’s strategy to enhance Egypt’s offshoring presence, these agreements support the government’s vision of a knowledge-based digital economy and position Egypt as a trusted hub for high-quality digital services.

Commenting on the signings, Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, stated: “Egypt has quickly become a leading hub for technology and digital services, driven by strategic vision, strong infrastructure, and a skilled, youthful workforce. Our success is built on RISE: Reliable talent with over 760,000 graduates yearly, including 50,000 ICT specialists; Infrastructure readiness; Strategic proximity; and an Efficient cost structure. At this year’s Global Offshoring Summit, 55 international companies are expanding in Egypt, creating over 70,000 jobs in the next three years, reflecting global confidence in Egypt as a trusted partner.”

Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of ITIDA, stated, “Signing 55 agreements with leading global and local players is a milestone for Egypt’s digital economy. Three years since launching the Offshoring Strategy, we are grateful to our partners for establishing or expanding global delivery centers here — their success is our success. With Egypt’s abundant talent, we are confident in reaching our full potential.”

As Egypt celebrates these partnerships, their impact on the economy is significant. These agreements reflect strong confidence from major companies and reinforce Egypt’s position as a leading offshoring destination, well-prepared to meet global market demands.

