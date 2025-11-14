Kuwait’s United Real Estate Company (URC) has signed a KWD 25 million ($81.49 million) banking facilities agreement with the local branch of a regional bank for a maximum period of seven years to finance existing debts.

The new facility is expected to enhance the company’s debt maturity profile and reduce financial costs, URC said in the filing on Boursa Kuwait.

Founded in 1973 and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange since 1984, URC is one of the country’s leading real estate developers, with consolidated assets of approximately KWD 689 million ($2.25 billion) as of June 30, 2025.

(Written by Farah Heiba, Edited by Daniel Luiz)

