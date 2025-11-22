Kuwait’s Directorate of Civil Aviation is likely to award a design-and-build contract for the new General Aviation Building at Kuwait International Airport in the second quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The tender, issued on 9 November 2025, calls for the design, construction, maintenance and renovation of a dedicated aviation building and associated utilities to support operator services and facilities for commercially important persons. Bids are due on 11 January 2026.

“The contract is likely to be awarded by May 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

