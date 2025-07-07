Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed varying financial sanctions amounting to 4,100,000 on three exchange houses, pursuant to Article (14) of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations and its amendments.

The financial sanction has been imposed after assessing the findings of examination conducted by the CBUAE, which revealed that the three exchange houses failed to comply with AML/CFT policies and procedures.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, endeavors to ensure that all exchange houses, their owners, and staff abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards established by the CBUAE to maintain transparency and integrity of the financial transactions and safeguard the UAE financial system.