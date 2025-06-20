Part of national efforts to create a healthier, safer work environment for labourers during the summer

Campaign aims to reach 10,000 workers with field-based medical and educational services in multiple languages

Virtual outreach targets 500,000 community members with awareness sessions on heat exhaustion, disease prevention, and workplace safety

UAE, Sharjah: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs and a network of strategic partners across the public and private sectors, announced the launch of the 14th edition of the Heat Exhaustion and Disease Prevention Campaign. The initiative will officially begin on July 3 under the slogan “Your Safety is Our Priority,” coinciding with the midday work ban period in July and August.

The campaign aims to raise health awareness among the public about the dangers of prolonged heat exposure during the summer and to provide outdoor workers with preventive tools to avoid heat-related illnesses. It is part of ongoing national efforts to prioritise human wellbeing in public initiatives and aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, and Her Excellency Mona Al Hawai, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Kidney Patients, were joined by representatives from participating government and private entities.

This year’s campaign will experience a significant expansion in scope and reach. In addition to targeting outdoor labourers, the campaign will now include families, domestic workers, factory employees, and professionals in sun-exposed field roles, such as police officers, municipal inspectors, on-site engineers, and delivery drivers.

The campaign will roll out through virtual awareness sessions, SMS campaigns, and on-ground activities across more than nine locations in Sharjah and its Central and eastern regions, aiming to reach the widest possible audience with practical guidance on heat safety and emergency response.

Awareness and Field Programs

The annual campaign features on-site educational lectures for workers, focusing on the risks and symptoms of heat exhaustion, first aid procedures, and preventive practices to avoid heat-related illnesses. Free medical checkups will be offered, including blood pressure and glucose testing, eye exams, and blood donation drives.

In parallel, inspection campaigns will be stepped up across work sites in Sharjah to ensure compliance with the midday work ban, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

To further support workers, the campaign will include the distribution of personal protective gear, food, and drinking water. Educational competitions will also be held, offering valuable prizes and sun-protection items, while a multi-channel media campaign will run across social media platforms, radio, and television to promote health messages and encourage safe practices.

Public-Private Partnerships

The drive will showcase the vital role of public-private partnerships in advancing public health as part of a comprehensive national strategy to foster collaboration, facilitate knowledge sharing, and strengthen coordination between sectors.

It will support the Ministry’s ambitious goals of promoting healthy living across the country by raising awareness among workers through multilingual outreach at key work sites in Sharjah and by delivering on-site health services. These efforts will also contribute to expanding initiatives developed to protect the groups most vulnerable to health risks during the summer months.

Campaign partners

Partners supporting the campaign include the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Police, Emirates Health Services (EHS), Sharjah Sports Council, Labour Standards Development Authority, Sharjah Municipality, Department of Municipal Affairs, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Volunteering Centre, Sharjah Coop, Sharjah Charity International, The Friends of Kidney Patients Association, Emirates Red Crescent, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Fast Building Contracting, Al Jaber Optical, Medcare Group, Aster DM Healthcare, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, NMC Hospital, Zulekha Hospital, Life Pharmacy Group and Gaia Healthcare.

Community Sustainability

Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, emphasised that the launch of the 14th edition of the campaign, in cooperation with several governments, local, and private sector partners, reaffirms the government’s continued commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights and ensuring their safety and wellbeing. He noted that the campaign aligns perfectly with international standards adopted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and supports the creation of healthy work environments.

Al Zarooni stressed that social sustainability begins with human health and that protecting workers in high-exposure environments is a strategic priority supporting the sustainable development vision.

He stated that the UAE is committed to empowering people and maintaining a balance between workplace demands and public health, especially during summer months that require proactive preventive measures and widespread health awareness about the risks of heat-related illnesses.

Al Zarooni added: “This campaign stems from the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to protecting workers’ health and strengthening community awareness. Its launch under the umbrella of the ‘Year of Community’ showcases the deep sense of solidarity between institutions and individuals in advancing human health and quality of life. We look forward to amplifying the campaign’s impact by expanding outreach, offering multilingual services, and integrating workers more fully into the national health and prevention system, while promoting a culture of safety across all work sites.”

Human solidarity

For her part, H.E. Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, affirmed that the campaign embodies the values of social responsibility and human solidarity.

Saif stressed that protecting human health is a top priority, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, who has long championed the welfare of all segments of society, especially workers whose health and preventive needs are a key concern.

Her Excellency explained that the campaign seeks to raise awareness about essential preventive practices, including drinking adequate water, wearing suitable clothing, avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours, and following nutritional guidance to enhance the body’s resilience to heat. These efforts are tailored to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles, particularly among workers, and to improve their overall health awareness.

“It is the collective effort of the unified team, including the Health Promotion Department’s associations and campaign partners, that enables progress toward the campaign’s goals," Saif said,