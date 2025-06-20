As per the UAE Foreign Direct Investment Report 2025

UAE ranks 10th globally as a top destination for inbound FDI, according to the World Investment Report by UNCTAD

Key Highlights of the UAE Foreign Direct Investment Report 2025:

AED 167.6 billion (USD 45.6 billion) in inbound foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to the UAE in 2024, a 48.7% year-on-year increase.

UAE ranks second globally, after the United States, in the number of announced greenfield FDI projects, with 1,369 new projects.

Annual FDI inflows grew from AED31.6 billion (USD 8.6 billion) in 2015 to AED167.6 billion (USD 45.6 billion) in 2024.

AED994.9 billion (USD 270.6 billion) in cumulative FDI stock, with a 10.5% compound annual growth rate from 2015 to 2024.

AED53.3 billion (USD 14.5 billion) in total capital for announced greenfield FDI projects in 2024.

UAE captured approximately 37 % of FDI inflows to the region in 2024.

United Arab Emirates – The UAE ranked 10th globally as a leading destination for inbound foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, achieving an unprecedented AED 167.6 billion (USD 45.6 billion in FDI inflows, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2025.

The UAE Foreign Direct Investment Report 2025, issued by the Ministry of Investment, highlights the country’s exceptional performance and unmatched success in attracting capital across strategic sectors, reinforcing its status as a premier global investment destination despite an unstable global landscape.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, declared that, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the UAE’s tenth global ranking in FDI inflows for 2024 confirms its status as a land of boundless opportunities and the premier destination for innovative businesses and bold ideas.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “In an international vote of confidence in the UAE’s economy, the latest report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) revealed that the UAE attracted AED 167 billion ($45 billion) in foreign direct investment over the past year, marking a 48% growth compared to the previous year.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The UAE accounted for 37% of all foreign direct investment inflows into the region. Out of every $100 invested in the region, $37 comes to the UAE. The country also ranked second globally, after the United States, in the number of newly announced foreign direct investment projects. Our next goal is to attract AED 1.3 trillion in foreign direct investment over the next six years, God willing.”

His Highness continued: “Our foundation is strong, our future is promising, and our focus on our goals is crystal clear. Our message is simple: development is the key to stability, and the economy is the most important policy.”

Leading the Global FDI Landscape

Despite a global slowdown in greenfield FDI project growth to 0.8%, the UAE achieved a remarkable 2.8% growth, solidifying its position as a key destination for investment flows. Total capital for announced greenfield FDI projects in 2024 reached AED53.3 billion (USD 14.5 billion).

The UAE ranked second globally, after the United States, in attracting greenfield FDI projects, with 1,369 new projects announced in 2024.

The Ministry of Investment leads these efforts by enabling investment in key sectors, providing a flexible and competitive environment for global capital, and acting as a trusted partner for international investors. The ministry continues close collaboration with federal and local government entities, investment promotion agencies, private sector companies, and international partners to develop innovative policies, enhance the UAE’s investment value proposition, and unlock new avenues for long-term economic growth.

Annual FDI inflows rose from AED31.6 (USD 8.6 billion) in 2015 to AED167.6 billion (USD 45.6 billion) in 2024, with cumulative FDI stock reaching USD 270.6 billion, reflecting a 10.5% compound annual growth rate from 2015 to 2024.

UAE’s investment ecosystem has become a global model

His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, stated: “Recording this unprecedented level of FDI inflows to the UAE is an achievement that reflects the strategic choices made by our wise leadership and its long-term vision to establish the UAE as a leading global investment destination. The Ministry of Investment is committed to developing a comprehensive regulatory and legislative framework aligned with our national priorities, meeting investors’ needs, and providing a competitive business environment that attracts global capital.”

He added: “The UAE’s investment ecosystem has become a global model, thanks to its stability, transparency, trade openness, and ease of doing business. Through the National Investment Strategy 2031, we continue to set ambitious goals to cement the UAE’s position as a leading global FDI destination. We provide a clear pathway to drive sustainable growth, double investment opportunities, diversify priority sectors, and open new horizons for global companies seeking innovation and expansion in future markets.”

Strategic Momentum Across Key Sectors

The strong performance of key economic sectors boosted the upward trajectory of announced greenfield FDI projects in the UAE. Software and IT services led announced FDI greenfield project values (11.5%), followed by business services (9.7%), renewable energy (9.3%), coal, oil, and gas (9%), and real estate (7.8%).

The energy sector attracted AED4.8 billion USD 1.3 billion in greenfield FDI, advancing the UAE’s national goal to triple renewable energy production capacity by 2030.

A Hub for Capital and Projects

The UAE’s supportive investment policies and robust strategic partnerships have solidified its position as a primary destination for foreign capital in the region, capturing approximately 37% of the region’s FDI inflows in 2024.

The UAE continues to attract top global talent, driven by policies supporting its investment strategy, including full foreign ownership in mainland companies, a competitive 9% corporate tax rate, streamlined licensing procedures, and enhanced legal protections.

These policies have fostered a favorable investment climate, while strong legal frameworks, such as the Dubai International Arbitration Centre, have bolstered investor confidence and safeguarded their interests.

The UAE ranks fifth globally in attracting highly skilled talent (per the 2024 Global Talent Competitiveness Index by INSEAD) and third in attracting AI talent (per Stanford University’s 2024 AI Index), reinforcing its status as a leading hub for professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Global partnerships are another key driver of investment attraction, with 21 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements and 120 bilateral investment treaties clearly supporting the investment landscape.

This momentum is underpinned by the UAE’s significant investments in digital transformation, exemplified by the USD 1.5 billion joint venture between Microsoft and Abu Dhabi-based G42 to advance AI capabilities and set new standards for innovation.

Future Vision: National Investment Strategy 2031

The National Investment Strategy 2031 aims to double annual FDI inflows by 2031, targeting AED 2.2 trillion cumulative FDI by 2031, as per the National Investment Strategy (NIS).

The strategy focuses on priority sectors such as advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, financial services, and IT, emphasizing sustainability and innovation. Initiatives under this strategy aim to cement the UAE’s global leadership in economic diversification and technological advancement.