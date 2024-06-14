Sharjah: The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth has received a record-breaking 939 applications for its fourth edition in 2024, attracting passionate talented youth from across the UAE. The application period closed on May 1, moving into the evaluation phase based on the award’s criteria and conditions.

The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth is the first of its kind in the Arab world in terms of its social impact. It is supported and patronised by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reflecting his belief in encouraging and appreciating talent while rewarding those who are talented.

His Highness is keen on making the Emirate of Sharjah an incubator that enables youth to discover and develop their talents, instilling in them a spirit of growth, self-confidence, and responsibility; consolidating the culture of giving, volunteering, and the concepts of tolerance and cooperation.

Aziza Ibrahim Al Maazmi, Director of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth Office, welcomed the outstanding turnout for this edition of the award across all levels and fields, which cover important aspects of community service. She highlighted the importance of the role played by youth in supporting community stability, preserving its values and gains, and contributing effectively to building the nation's future.

She explained that this participation is a result of the tireless efforts invested by the award's organisers to attract the widest possible segment of community members, ensuring inclusivity. These efforts included tours to schools and sports clubs across various emirates of the country and aimed to introduce the award and its objectives while encouraging participation.

Launched in 2019 by the Ruler of Sharjah, the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth aims to hone the talents and passions of UAE youth by encouraging them to tackle challenges in adventure, volunteering, skills, fitness and well-being. The award opens the door for youth aged 13 to 18 years to participate and is categorised based on three levels: bronze, silver, and gold.

-Ends-