The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in collaboration with an international coalition comprising the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), has officially launched the “1 Million Qualified Innovators” initiative. This initiative serves as a key implementation mechanism of Egypt’s national presidential programme “Alliance and Development”, aiming to equip one million young people with future skills and connect them to meaningful employment opportunities.

This landmark initiative provides access to high-quality training for Egyptian youth and learners. By leveraging the Future Skills Academy, a flagship programme of the Knowledge Project, the initiative offers specialized learning pathways that link innovation with labour market needs — a critical response to the accelerating pace of global change and increasing digitalization.

The launch event, held in Cairo recently, convened government leaders, international partners, and youth representatives to celebrate this ambitious step toward building a new generation of 1 million qualified innovators.

In his remarks during the launch ceremony, H.E. Prof. Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Chair of the Egyptian National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, outlined the key objectives and implementation phases of the initiative. He emphasized that it aligns with the goals of the presidential initiative “Alliance and Development”, noting that it will include the launch of an integrated digital platform offering diverse pathways for professional and innovation-driven skilling, along with training and employment opportunities for youth.

The launch of the '1 Million Qualified Innovators' initiative marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to empowering Egypt’s youth. By equipping them with essential skills, we are laying the foundation for their success and the prosperity of our countries. This milestone complements the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research launched in March, and represents a vital step towards achieving Egypt's Vision 2030.

In a recorded statement, H.E. Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, Director General of ICESCO, noted: “This initiative is an open invitation to every pure dream, every ambition, and every mind passionate about change. It aims to equip youth with the tools necessary for the future, the keys to leadership, and the instruments of the digital economy—serving as a bridge to a new world that recognizes only innovation and creativity.”

H.E. Dr. AlMalik also commended the fruitful partnership that led to the launch of this pioneering initiative, describing it as exemplary in terms of the synergy between international and national efforts. He reaffirmed ICESCO’s commitment to supporting the initiative and to mobilizing its full expertise and resources to help achieve its objectives.

Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, affirmed: “‘1 Million Qualified Innovators’ is not just a training project — it is a bold call to action. It is a declaration that youth are not merely recipients of development, but its primary catalysts. This initiative embodies our belief in the power of knowledge in creating opportunity and thus, delivering progress for all.”

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated that the world is currently experiencing an unprecedented knowledge and technological revolution. Studies indicate that more than 50% of today’s workforce will need to reskill in the coming years, according to a report by the World Economic Forum. In response, the initiative “1 Million Qualified Innovators” was launched as a practical solution to these challenges by training a million youth in Egypt in future skills. We are honoured that the “Future Skills Academy,” launched by MBRF in collaboration with the UNDP, serves as a key contributor to this ambitious project.

The “1 Million Qualified Innovators” initiative builds on the success of the Future Skills Academy, which has already supported nearly 10,000 learners across the Arab States, delivering over 115,000 learning hours. With engagement and completion rates that exceed global benchmarks, the Academy reflects the region’s strong appetite for self-development and digital learning.

ICESCO and the Knowledge Project envision “1 Million Qualified Innovators” as a cornerstone for regional cooperation on future skills development, anchored in scalable digital platforms, cutting-edge content, and strong public-private partnerships.

With the platform now active, learners from across Egypt can embark on their journey toward promising, future-ready careers, transforming the vision of 1 million qualified innovators into a shared reality across the region.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com