Training delivered in Dubai by international experts in mobility and urban planning.

Programme includes certified 60-hour curriculum with hands-on case studies and field tours.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched the "Urban Planning Masterclass for Building a Resilient City" programme, a pioneering initiative in executive education and training aimed at enhancing the capacity of Emirati planners within the municipality's urban planning field. It aims to equip them with advanced, specialized knowledge in urban planning and design, through comprehensive academic content delivered by a group of experts and specialists from leading international firms.

The programme highlights best practices and global trends related to planning resilient cities that adapt to economic, climatic, and social changes, with a focus on quality of life requirements and urban planning and design policies – as well as enhancing the level of engagement with issues related to urban challenges and urban resilience.

Dubai Municipality designed the programme in collaboration with prestigious international partners, including Copenhagenize, a leading urban resilience consultancy; Devillers & Associés, a specialist in architecture and urban planning; and the Institut Paris Region, a leading regional planning agency specialising in urban planning, development, and environmental strategies.

This programme is part of Dubai Municipality's broader vision to strengthen urban systems and enhance long-term resilience. At the core of its plans and objectives is a priority for capacity building and expanding the knowledge of national competencies, ensuring sustainability and creating training and development opportunities that contribute to a resilient, inclusive, and well-prepared city to face and adapt to future urban challenges.

In addition, Dubai Municipality plays an active role in developing smart infrastructure projects and supporting the concepts of sustainability and urban resilience. This reinforces Dubai's position as a global city capable of adapting to future challenges and supports the emirate's drive to shape a sustainable and integrated urban future, as emphasized by the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 – a comprehensive roadmap aimed at enhancing quality of life.

Eng. Sanaa Al Alili, Director of the Urban Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, said: "The Urban Planning Masterclass programme reflects Dubai's commitment to designing a future city that not only addresses climate and urban challenges, but also explores how to employ innovative best practices to maintain the city's resilience, leadership, and prosperity in the face of various challenges. Through the programme, we will empower national talent to acquire knowledge and learn about best practices for designing liveable, connected, safe, attractive, sustainable, and quality-of-life communities, ensuring that future generations enjoy high standards of well-being and security."

In detail, the training programme consists of two modules. The first, held in Dubai in April 2025, focused on theoretical foundations, including the principles of urban resilience, sustainable urban planning, and inclusive neighbourhood design. Lecturers addressed various topics, including policy frameworks, behavioural change, economic models for eco-friendly cities, and stakeholder engagement strategies.

It also included projects in public space design, infrastructure, peri-metro development, and award-winning urban developments. This section linked global best practices to the local context, providing participants with the opportunity to interact directly with leading urban thinkers and planners.

In the same vein, the second training module will be held in Dubai in May 2025. It will be an intensive workshop based on real-life case studies within the local context. Participants will work in teams under the supervision of international and local experts to develop practical strategies and flexible planning responses. The programme focuses on practical application through real-world exercises such as rehabilitating the urban fabric in specific areas around metro stations, reviewing climate adaptation planning tools to enhance access to public spaces, and exploring ways to preserve community identity during infrastructure development.

It is worth noting that the programme extends for 60 hours and is aimed at planners in the Urban Planning and Quality of Life Department at Dubai Municipality in the early to mid-stages of their careers in urban planning and design.