Shakhboot bin Nahyan: The UAE is a reliable development partner for African countries in building sustainable transport systems

Suhail Al Mazrouei: The railway system is a pivotal pillar in building modern economies that emulate the future; and our relations with Africa enhance joint action

Etihad Rail exchanged Memorandums of Understanding with South Sudan, and Chad respectively, to enhance technical cooperation and knowledge exchange, including a feasibility study for railway projects

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In a move reflecting the commitment of the United Arab Emirates to support sustainable development and enhance cooperation between countries around the world, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, witnessed a high-level ministerial meeting hosted by Etihad Rail in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail and saw official representation from five African countries, with the participation of high-ranking representatives from the Ministries of Transport, Infrastructure, Trade, and Industry in Kenya, Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Cameroon.

The ministerial meeting was held in partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Etihad Rail, with the aim of building long-term strategic relationships with African countries in the fields of transport, infrastructure, logistics, and railways.

The meeting also included discussion of Etihad Rail's projects, in its capacity as the developer and operator of the national railway network in the UAE. Participants reviewed the lessons learned from the UAE’s experience in developing an integrated railway system, including the successful operation of the freight train for more than two years nationwide. They also explored ways to leverage this experience in the countries participating in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Madut Biar Yel, Minister of Transport in South Sudan; His Excellency Mathieu Guibolo Fanga, Minister of Trade and Industry in Chad; His Excellency Davis Chirchir, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Roads and Transport in Kenya; Dr. Richard Sendi Nyunzi Hans, Assistant Undersecretary, Head of Planning and Strategy Department, Standard Gauge Railway Project, Ministry of Works and Transport in Uganda; and Claude Ntone, General Director of Railways at the Ministry of Transport in Cameroon, who attended virtually.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei witnessed the exchange of two Memorandums of Understanding between Etihad Rail and the Ministry of Transport in the Republic of South Sudan, and Ministry of Trade and Industry in the Republic of Chad. These MoUs aim to strengthen cooperation frameworks between the parties, particularly in the railway sector, infrastructure projects, and the transfer of expertise and knowledge exchange to enhance transport systems. This includes a feasibility study related to the development of railway, logistics, and infrastructure projects in the countries participating in the meeting.

Shakhboot bin Nahyan: The UAE is a Reliable Development Partner for African Countries

In this regard, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said: "Such partnerships represent an extension of the vision of the United Arab Emirates in extending bridges of cooperation with its partners in the countries of the African continent, not only through the transfer of knowledge and exchange of experiences, but also through supporting infrastructure projects and developing the transport and logistics sectors in a way that serves the goals of national and regional development. We are firmly convinced that integration in these sectors is a fundamental pillar of economic growth, and we are proud that the UAE is a reliable partner in this ambitious journey that serves the interests of all parties involved."

Suhail Al Mazrouei: The Railway System in the UAE is a Leading Model in Logistics and Sustainability

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the railway transport sector is a pivotal pillar in building modern economies that shape the future. He pointed out that the UAE, based on its forward-looking vision, is working through Etihad Rail to build an integrated national transport system that connects the various emirates and regions of the country, and is a model to be emulated in the fields of logistics, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

His Excellency added: "The UAE's cooperation with African countries in this vital sector embodies its deep belief in the importance of international partnership and joint action. It also enhances the development of strategic international projects that contribute to achieving sustainable economic and social gains for all parties, consolidating the UAE's position as an active partner in supporting regional and global development."

Etihad Rail: Emirati Infrastructure with Global Standards

Etihad Rail has developed the UAE's national railway network, contributing significantly to the advancement of the transport system within the country. Establishing itself as a cornerstone of the transportation sector, actively driving economic growth and supporting the nation's comprehensive development.