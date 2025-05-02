Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) successfully concluded the fifth Counselors Forum 2025, which took place at Khalifa University on April 30, 2025. The event welcomed over 300 Career and University Guidance Counselors across private, charter and public schools, as well as representatives from 16 embassies, 10 leading industry experts, 28 universities and educational institutions, and several government and private entities, as well as private schools - all to advance Career and University (CU) Guidance Counselors across Abu Dhabi, equipping them with the latest resources, trends, and strategies to effectively support students on exploring career interests and post-secondary pathways.

Driven by a common goal, the Forum brought to life the vision behind ADEK’s Career and University Guidance Policy which has been in effect since 2022 and is designed to ensure every student in Abu Dhabi has access to consistent, high-quality, and inclusive guidance. As counselors engaged in peer mentoring, explored university pathways, and connected with local stakeholders, they were actively living the policy’s goals. From discussions on empowering students with diverse learning needs including Students of Determination, to learning about government scholarships and admissions trends, the forum echoed the policy’s call for schools to appoint qualified CU Guidance Counselors as early as grade 8/year 9, actively engage with parents and build strong partnerships with universities and employers, as well as committing to continuous professional development.

To foster these partnerships, the Forum brought together representatives from key partners entities such as Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research, ADNOC, ADIA, College Board, British Council, and Immerse Education, and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), were among the organizations who participated during the 2025 edition of the event.

The forum wasn’t just a professional gathering — it was a meaningful reflection of the policy in action, shaping a future where every student is supported to reach their full potential.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required Program or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.