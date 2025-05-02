Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi: Sharjah is committed to sustainable development partnerships with African nations

The Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR) explored avenues for strengthening cooperation in higher education, civil aviation, and cultural exchange with a high-level Guinean delegation led by His Excellency Sekou Cherifke Camara, Ambassador of Guinea to the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, welcomed the ambassador and emphasised the importance of fostering dialogue and enhancing cooperation with African nations. He stressed the importance of exploring joint development opportunities that promote regional stability and serve the mutual interests of both parties.

During the meeting, the Guinean ambassador conveyed his country’s interest in encouraging Guinean students to pursue higher education in Sharjah. He also discussed the potential establishment of scholarship opportunities and expressed interest in arranging visits to academic institutions across the emirate. These visits, coordinated in collaboration with DGR, would provide first-hand insight into the educational environment and academic offerings in Sharjah.

The meeting also explored potential collaboration with Air Arabia to introduce direct flights between Sharjah and Guinea. Both parties acknowledged the significant role such a development could play in improving connectivity and advancing economic, commercial, and cultural relations. A follow-up meeting with relevant stakeholders will be scheduled to explore this initiative further.

Promising opportunities for economic and cultural cooperation

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: “Sharjah is committed to strengthening its relations with African nations, guided by a development-oriented vision that recognises investment in education and culture as essential to building prosperous societies and fostering enduring ties. This commitment reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

He continued: “Strengthening Sharjah’s engagement with the African continent is a strategic priority, founded on the belief that meaningful partnerships in cultural, educational, and economic sectors are essential to shaping a collaborative and forward-looking future. Our continued dialogue with Guinean officials represents a valuable platform to identify new avenues for cooperation and to implement actionable initiatives that support long-term, mutually beneficial outcomes. Such efforts further affirm the vital role of culture and education in building bridges between nations.”

The Guinean delegation’s visit to DGR reflects Sharjah’s ongoing commitment to expanding its partnerships with African countries and enhancing collaboration in education, aviation, and cultural exchange, in line with the emirate’s vision of supporting global engagement and fostering long-term international partnerships.