Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, participated in the “Arabian Travel Market 2025”, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi pavilion. This participation reflected Abu Dhabi’s commitment to reinforcing its status as a global leader in smart and sustainable tourism by enhancing public mobility services and introducing innovative, visitor-focused initiatives.

This international exhibition served as a leading platform for showcasing the rapidly growing impact of AI on the travel sector. It brought together top global experts and thought leaders to explore ways of enhancing the traveller experience, streamlining leisure and business travel procedures, and improving the industry’s operational efficiency. Abu Dhabi Mobility’s participation reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to developing a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem. It also presented technological solutions that elevate the quality of both public and private mobility services, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism destination that leverages innovation and technology to offer safe and advanced mobility experiences.

As part of its participation in the exhibition, Abu Dhabi Mobility highlighted the significant progress achieved in the taxi sector, particularly in digital transformation and the integration of smart technologies. Applications such as "Abu Dhabi Taxi" and "Yango" enable users to book both public and private taxis and make electronic payments, thereby enhancing service accessibility and operational efficiency. The Emirate’s taxi fleet currently comprises 6,168 vehicles, with approximately 87% classified as low emission. In 2024, the number of passengers surpassed 99 million, with 88% of trips booked through smart platforms and more than 28.8 million electronic payment transactions recorded. These figures demonstrate the effectiveness of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s digital transformation strategy within this vital sector.

As part of its efforts to advance the smart mobility ecosystem, Abu Dhabi Mobility showcased the expansion of autonomous vehicle operations. Recently, several autonomous vehicles have been deployed on routes serving Zayed International Airport. Further expansion into additional areas is currently under consideration as part of the next phase, with the aim of promoting innovative mobility solutions that enhance the visitor experience and support the growth of smart tourism in the Emirate.

At the exhibition, Abu Dhabi Mobility featured the “Salama” app, a smart solution designed specifically for school transportation, which enhances safety standards and improves the experience for both parents and students. The app enables real-time tracking of approximately 9,376 school buses, provides access to daily trip details, sends direct notifications, and allows absences to be reported electronically. Since its launch, the app has been used by over 81,000 parents, reflecting the high level of trust in the digital technologies adopted by Abu Dhabi Mobility within the school transport sector.

As part of its efforts to regulate the commercial transport sector and enhance operational efficiency, Abu Dhabi Mobility presented the "Asateel" platform, which is an integrated digital system that enables companies to obtain the necessary permits for freight, passenger, and school transport services. A total of 8,381 commercial buses are currently active on the platform, with 7,910 bus permits issued so far this year. Also featured is the "Abu Dhabi Express" service, which aims to provide fast and efficient public transport services between key areas. The fleet operating under the initiative has expanded to 47 buses, managed by seven authorised operators, as part of ongoing collaboration and efforts to provide opportunities for private sector transport companies to operate within the “Abu Dhabi Express” service framework.

Public bus transport in Abu Dhabi plays a pivotal role in supporting smart tourism by providing a comprehensive and well-connected network that covers key areas of the emirate and facilitates access to major landmarks and tourist destinations. In 2024, the public bus network recorded over 95 million passenger trips, operating 146 service routes with a fleet of 796 buses. This development comes in parallel with the expansion of other public transport services, such as the “Abu Dhabi Link” on-demand bus service and the Mass Rapid Transit, further supporting the integration of the public transport system and enhancing the overall travel experience across the emirate.

In the maritime sector, Abu Dhabi Mobility is working on supervising, supporting, and developing the maritime ecosystem in the Emirate. This includes developing marine infrastructure and facilities, in addition to providing integrated digital services such as a platform for licensing marine vessels, certification of marina berths, and a unified public marine transport booking system, among other services, in collaboration with strategic partners. These efforts contribute to improving access to services and supporting a smart, integrated maritime mobility experience that serves both residents and visitors, while promoting marine tourism in the Emirate.

As for the aviation sector, Abu Dhabi Mobility plays a key role in supporting tourism by shaping aviation policies and enhancing connectivity with international markets, making it easier for visitors to reach the Emirate and encouraging more tourists to visit. It works closely with tourism bodies, airports, and airlines to implement initiatives that drive tourism growth, while also contributing to the planning of airport infrastructure to accommodate the increase in passenger numbers. Furthermore, it provides strategic insights into air traffic patterns and tourism demand, helping to improve service efficiency and support data-informed decision-making.

This participation reflected Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment to aligning with global trends in the adoption of AI and digital transformation to advance the transport and tourism sectors. It also highlighted its dedication to supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of establishing itself as a leading destination for smart tourism, premium accommodation, and future investment in integrated transport and urban infrastructure systems.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is the brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation and maritime activities solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.