The partnership was announced during the AI Retreat 2024 that gathered more than 2,500 decision-makers, AI experts and industry leaders in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) and the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) have announced a partnership to support the ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative. This collaboration aims to bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for AI talent and a premier destination for AI investment.

The partnership was announced at the AI Retreat 2024, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, on Tuesday, 11 June, at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers, Dubai.

Aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI) designed to expedite the AI adoption across all sectors, this partnership aims to directly support the goals of the ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative, launched in May by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to upskill one million individuals in prompt engineering over the next three years.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), stated: “AI has created a quantum leap in technological advancement, especially over the last two years. It is a powerful tool that supports professionals across every industry and sector. At the DGHR, we are proactively integrating AI, training employees, and raising awareness about the importance of AI ethical and responsible use. By doing so, we aim to unlock AI’s potential to create innovative and advanced solutions. We are proud to partner with the Dubai Future Foundation in supporting the One Million Prompters initiative.”

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: "Partnerships can empower talent and drive the expansion of AI applications across key sectors that form the foundation of Dubai's future. This readiness enhances Dubai's position as the world’s most future-ready city and a global destination for AI talent, innovation, and investment. The ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative supports this vision of our leadership to accelerate the adoption of AI applications and upskill a generation equppied to utilise AI to enhance the quality of life. We are pleased to collaborate with the DGHR to support this strategic initiative."

The two parties are collaborating to build the skills needed to create algorithms and guide AI in generating content and devising solutions through well-engineered prompts. They will provide a supportive environment for trainees, offering access to experts in AI and prompt engineering.

The partnership underscores the AI Retreat as a platform for major announcements and strategic collaborations. Jointly organised by the DCAI and the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, the retreat aims to drive the adoption of AI in areas such as digitalisation, knowledge, data, logistics, research, development, innovation, and more.

With more than 2,500 decision-makers, experts, and industry leaders from the government and private sectors, as well as global tech giants, the AI Retreat 2024 served as a platform for direct and open communication. It was also a chance to share future insights, innovative ideas, projects, best practices, and partnership opportunities between the public and private sectors.