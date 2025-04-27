19 Dubai-based companies explore opportunities for international expansion

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded its trade mission to Angola and Mozambique with the organisation of 356 business-to-business meetings between companies from Dubai and their counterparts in Mozambique. The meetings were aimed at establishing new partnerships and exploring opportunities for the expansion of mutual trade and investments.

As part of the mission’s activities, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised a business forum titled ‘Doing Business with Mozambique.’ The event was arranged in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique’s Ministry of Economy, the Chamber of Commerce of Mozambique, the Agency for Promotion of Investment and Exports (APIEX), and the Consulate General of Mozambique in Dubai. The forum featured keynote remarks from H.E. Fredson Bacar, Tourism Secretary, Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Mozambique; and Álvaro Massingue, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Mozambique.

The forum attracted 349 participants including senior officials, business leaders, and representatives of local companies, who gathered to explore avenues for cooperation and joint business opportunities with the members of the Dubai delegation.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to strengthening the global reach of Dubai-based companies by supporting them in exploring opportunities in promising markets such as Mozambique. These efforts enhance the competitiveness of our private sector and contribute to Dubai’s growing global trade. This mission creates a dynamic platform to build fruitful partnerships and pave the way for successful business and investment collaboration between the business communities in Dubai and Mozambique.”

Dubai’s non-oil trade with Mozambique rose from AED 3.1 billion in 2023 to AED 4.6 billion in 2024, marking a significant growth of 47%. As of the end of Q1 2025, a total of 89 businesses from Mozambique were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

During the forum, the chamber showcased Dubai’s advanced business environment and highlighted the emirate’s competitive advantages for Mozambican companies. The event also highlighted the promising opportunities available in the Mozambique market for companies based in Dubai.

A panel discussion took place during the forum outlining some of Mozambique’s key trade and investment advantages, as well as its strong market potential across all major sectors. The session also provided an overview of partnership mechanisms and business setup procedures in Mozambique for Dubai-based companies.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has identified a range of high-potential sectors for exports from Dubai to Mozambique, including wheat, cars, cell phones, frozen fish, diagnostic and laboratory equipment, electrical conductors, and textiles. Promising sectors for investments in Mozambique by Dubai-based companies include agribusiness; tourism and hospitality; packaging and printing; traditional and renewable energy; and the wood processing industry.

The delegation from Dubai featured representatives from 19 private sector companies operating across a wide range of industries including electronics, trading, piping products, brand protection solutions, retail, textiles, energy, and mobility solutions.

