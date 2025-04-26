Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is celebrating World Veterinary Day, which falls on Saturday, April 26, 2025, under the theme "Animal Health Takes a Team." This global theme, announced by the World Veterinary Association, underscores the importance of collaborative work across disciplines—bringing together veterinarians, technicians, livestock breeders, and the wider community to deliver high-quality veterinary services.

ADAFSA’s participation in this occasion reflects its commitment to supporting and appreciating the efforts of its veterinary personnel, who exemplify this ongoing collective effort. The Authority continues to implement its 16th annual Animal Disease Awareness and Vaccination Campaign (2024-2025), which runs until the end of April and aims to vaccinate approximately 2.4 million head of sheep, goats, and cattle against major diseases such as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), and Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP). This large-scale campaign is being implemented by specialised field veterinary teams in close cooperation with livestock breeders.

In parallel with its field vaccination efforts, ADAFSA has also launched intensive awareness campaigns this month to promote biosecurity practices and disease prevention among livestock owners. These campaigns emphasise the importance of isolating newly acquired or symptomatic animals, as well as promptly reporting clinical signs or suspicious mortalities to the Authority via the toll-free number 800555.

The awareness efforts further stress the need for regular cleaning and disinfection of pens and equipment, maintaining healthy environments for animals, and sourcing livestock and fodder from licensed and reliable suppliers. The campaign also provides targeted guidance on the prevention of zoonotic diseases, highlighting the importance of personal hygiene for farmworkers, safe disposal of waste and carcasses, and avoiding slaughter outside approved abattoirs. These initiatives are designed to empower livestock breeders to become the first line of defence and active members of the national team for safeguarding animal wealth and public health.

ADAFSA reaffirmed that its sustained implementation of biosecurity protocols, along with its vaccination and awareness campaigns, plays a crucial role in enhancing the control of animal diseases.

His Excellency Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Animal Wealth Sector at ADAFSA, stated: “This year’s theme, ‘Animal Health Takes a Team’, truly reflects our approach at ADAFSA. Whether through our annual vaccination campaign, awareness initiatives, or inspection programmes, success hinges on close cooperation between our veterinary teams, livestock breeders, and the wider community. We operate as one team to ensure animal health, food safety, and public wellbeing.”

He added that ADAFSA continues to invest in building the capacity of its veterinary professionals through local and international training programmes, participation in scientific conferences, the publication of specialised reference materials, and the development of veterinary education. The Authority also operates accredited reference centres, such as the Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases and coronavirus diagnostic laboratories.

ADAFSA calls on the public to mark World Veterinary Day by recognising the vital role of the entire veterinary team in protecting humans, animals, and the environment. It also encourages students to consider pursuing academic studies in veterinary medicine, given the profession’s significant contribution to sustainable development.