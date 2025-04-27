Saudi will be showcasing its unique and diverse summer destination offerings including pristine beaches, lush mountains and international events including the Esports World Cup

Having welcomed 116 million visitors in 2024, Saudi tourism offers trade partners an unrivaled opportunity for sustained growth and increased business volume.

Dubai, UAE: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) will showcase Saudi’s unique and diverse summer destinations designed to drive business for its trade partners at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this week - as the country’s tourism sector continues to go from strength to strength creating significant opportunities for trade.

Representatives from Saudi’s booming tourism sector will be attending the Middle East’s biggest travel and tourism trade show that kicks off in Dubai today to build awareness of Saudi’s summer destination offering, strengthen and establish new trade partnerships, and highlight the remarkable growth potential available to business partners working with Saudi.

Saudi’s ATM 2025 delegation will be led by Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Board Member of STA, and will bring together 51 partners from across the tourism sector at Saudi Land, including top destination management companies, hoteliers, airlines, and major destinations ready to facilitate business transactions.

The delegation will be showcasing Saudi’s distinctive summer destinations and packages to trade partners and consumers in the GCC region and underlining Saudi’s status as a premier year-round tourism destination, with a strategic focus on priority markets such as Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Over the summer season, Saudi offers a unique and diverse range of activities and destinations that translate into attractive bookable products for partners, ranging from the pristine beaches of the Saudi Red Sea, the rich culture of Jeddah, the excitement and bustle of Riyadh, and a global events program like no other, including the Esports World Cup starting this summer.

Saudi’s mountainous regions including the tranquil and picturesque destinations of Aseer, Taif, and Al Baha also provide a refreshing escape during the summer season with cool weather and lush nature. These serene retreats are ideal for adventure travellers who seek natural beauty, wildlife, hiking trails, and cultural experiences.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Board Member of STA, said:

"Our participation in ATM this year provides an important opportunity to connect with our valued trade partners, build knowledge around the diverse destinations that have made Saudi the fastest-growing tourism destination in the world, and drive tangible business results. Front and center of that will be showcasing Saudi as a unique summer destination, offering an action-packed events calendar, cool mountain regions for adventurer seekers, and pristine beaches for families and those looking to relax. These represent strong product pillars for our partners to build compelling packages.

“Having welcomed 116 million visitors in 2024, an increase of 6.4% compared with 2023, Saudi is the land of now - offering growth and opportunities like no other to trade partners across the globe. Our presence here is focused on enabling our trade partners to capitalize on this momentum. We encourage all potential and existing partners to visit Saudi Land and connect with our team to explore how we can grow together. Over the coming days, we look forward to building new long-lasting partnerships, sharing knowledge, and showcasing the wealth of opportunities Saudi has to offer."

Building on the success of last year’s presence at ATM, this year’s Saudi Land exhibit will be set across two floors with partners showcasing hundreds of affordable, mid-market and luxury bookable products for destinations such as Jeddah, AlUla, Aseer, Riyadh, and the Red Sea. Visitors can engage with unique activations including an immersive destination tunnel, live summer deals, previews of the Esports World Cup and FIFA World Cup 2034™, featured itineraries, and enjoy cultural performances throughout the event. The diversity of Saudi will also be showcased with an interactive Saudi map and activities calendar providing practical tools to help partners market the destination.

At ATM 2025, Mr. Fahd Hamidaddin will be delivering a keynote address about how Saudi is a leader in the global shift towards “connection-driven” travel. This also serves as an opportunity to highlight Saudi’s recent tourism infrastructure developments and increased global connectivity, emphasizing the ease of doing business and bringing visitors to the country.

STA and its partners are aiming to build on the successes of last year’s ATM which saw the Saudi Tourism Authority win a Best Stand Design Award.

Saudi presents trade partners with an unparalleled opportunity for sustained growth. Notably, the country achieved a significant milestone by welcoming 116 million visitors in 2024. Together with partners, STA is building knowledge of Saudi’s destination offerings to consumers, to address barriers to destination knowledge and welcome more visitors than ever to the country, bolstering Saudi’s position as a leading global tourism destination and driving progress towards its revised target of 150 million visits by 2030.

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA):

Saudi Tourism Authority, launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com.