Abu Dhabi Chamber opens first representative office in Katowice, ushering in a new era of UAE–Poland relationsKatowice, Poland, April 27 2025 – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCC) has officially opened its first international representative office in Poland, marking a pivotal moment in the Chamber’s global expansion strategy. The opening reflects the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening its international presence and is a historic step forward in the growing relationship between the two countries.

This event was attended by senior Emirati and Polish officials and executives including His Excellency Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, and representatives of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), KEZAD Group, and leading private sector entities. H.E. Bartlomiej Babuśka, CEO of the Upper Silesian Fund, H.E. Michał Baranowski, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology and H.E. Leszek Pietraszek, Deputy Marshal of the Silesian Voivodship, where among the many dignitaries in attendance from the Polish side.

The new office of the ADCCI in Katowice will serve as a tangible symbol of the UAE’s commitment to fostering enduring, strategic partnerships with Poland and the Central European region.

It will act as a key platform for Emirati companies seeking entry into European markets and allow Polish firms to explore new opportunities in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

Katowice was strategically chosen as the location due to its central role in Poland’s industrial landscape and its increasing relevance in European economic affairs, making it an ideal location to advance bilateral economic relations.

As part of efforts to strengthen the economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Poland, H.E. Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Poland, emphasized the significance of the opening of the new office of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the city of Katowice. This step represents an important move to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, reflecting the deepening bilateral ties and supporting both nations' efforts to build sustainable strategic partnerships that serve their mutual interests. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates reaffirms its full commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at developing economic and trade relations with the Republic of Poland, contributing to the strengthening of both countries' positions on the global economic map.

H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Chamber, said: “This office represents a bridge between two economies to shape a better future. Our presence in Katowice reflects the Chamber’s commitment to building more international partnerships to enhance cooperation, innovation, and prosperity.”

The visit also featured the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), high-level roundtables, and the Poland–UAE Economic Cooperation Forum. These engagements aim to further cement economic ties between the two countries and underscored the UAE’s positioning as a global hub for innovation and business.

About the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) is the official representative body of Abu Dhabi’s private sector. It plays a key role in shaping the emirate’s economic landscape by enhancing trade and supporting business growth, both regionally and internationally. Through its network, the Chamber continues to promote Abu Dhabi as a hub of innovation, opportunity, and sustainable development.