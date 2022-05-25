The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is taking part in the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is being held from 23 to 29 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), as part of its efforts to disseminate legal culture and enhance the legal knowledge of community members, in a bid to help maintain security and support stability.

In this regard, His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), affirmed the Department's commitment, through its various participations in the Abu Dhabi Book Fair, to diversify the activities and events offered to the visiting public, in order to achieve the desired objectives by delivering awareness messages in an innovative manner, consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal knowledge among different social groups as a foundation that supports the achievement of the principle of the rule of law.

The Judicial Department's involvement in this year's exhibition includes presenting the action of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness "Masouliya" (Responsibility), and its role in monitoring phenomena and behaviours that affect the values and principles of society, as well as forms of expression that lead to the defamation of people and symbols, trigger conflicts and violence, cause addiction to games, especially on social media and gaming platforms, focusing on raising awareness of these risks and their negative effects, as well as on how to overcome or limit and prevent their impact.

The Judicial Department’s pavilion is also displaying a number of legal publications that include a valuable collection of specialised legal titles, in addition to three legal series offering legislation and laws, studies and research, and the judgments of the Court of Cassation, on electronic media, in line with the digital transformation plan.

The ADJD is further showcasing an introduction to the services of Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal for Judgments and Legislation, which is a smart legal platform using artificial intelligence techniques to provide advanced and multiple services to members of the judiciary and legal professionals by making court rulings available according to their litigation levels and court chambers, as well as local and federal legislation through easy-to-use and streamlined search methods.

The Judicial Department also provides visitors with the opportunity to closely familiarise themselves with the services offered by the Central Library, which offers academics and researchers the opportunity to use its valuable resources in the service of judicial and legal work, in addition to promoting the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy's distance learning platform.

The Department is also keen to diversify its activities during its participation in the book fair, through a corner called "Your Adviser" dedicated to providing legal, family and psychological advice through a team of specialists, in addition to organising quizzes and interactive activities for children.

