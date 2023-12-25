UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Maritime Authority of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC). This partnership marks a significant stride by improving the regulatory framework for maritime business operations, aiming to enhance efficiency in the sector.

The MoU establishes a streamlined and cohesive procedure for acquiring the necessary authorizations for maritime vessels through the Dubai Maritime Authority. TDRA is focused on simplifying the process of granting wireless device authorizations for recreational marine vessels exceeding 10.6 meters in length, in addition to all classes of commercial marine vessels operating within the territorial waters of the UAE.

H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, commented: “Our collaboration with Dubai PCFC aligns seamlessly with our shared objectives, in harmony with the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the directives of our wise leadership. These goals emphasize the imperative of synergizing efforts to establish a cohesive digital ecosystem that fosters a knowledge-based society and economy at the national level. We highly value the dedication of PCFC officials in leveraging TDRA's role as enabler of digital transformation. We affirm our unwavering readiness to collaborate with both federal and local entities in all projects and initiatives aimed at shaping the envisioned digital future.”

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime City Authority, affirmed that the MoU signed with TDRA to work closely with all government entities to streamline service application processes for an enhanced customer experience within the Dubai Government. He indicated that the registration and licensing of marine vessels are subject to assessments to verify their compliance with approved technical specifications and adherence to maritime standards, requirements, and regulations. These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety of the vessels' users.

This collaboration coincides with a period of substantial growth in the UAE's maritime sector, characterized by an increased demand for licenses and wireless device authorizations. This heightened demand necessitates more efficient regulatory procedures than ever before. With the implementation of this partnership, stakeholders within the maritime industry can anticipate a streamlined, effective, and hassle-free licensing process.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.

About The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC):

PCFC was officially established in 2001, under the authority of the Dubai Government, with a number of entities and institutions operating under its umbrella, including the main ports in Dubai such as Port Rashid, Jebel Ali Port, Al Hamriya Port, which are managed by Dubai Ports Authority, in addition to the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the Dubai Maritime Authority and of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, as well as the Investment Department and Security Department.

PCFC greatly relies on the innovative use of technology to provide smart and distinguished services to its customers, and is constantly working on developing coping mechanisms in line with best practices and to ensure customer happiness and loyalty in line with the guidelines issued by the government.