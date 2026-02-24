United Arab Emirates, The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) organized a specialized workshop to support and advance the digital payment ecosystem within the UAE federal government and to strengthen integration among federal entities. This initiative comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital services and elevate customer experience.

The workshop discussed ways to simplify government payment procedures, improve customer experience, and establish a unified digital payment system characterized by efficiency, flexibility, and security. The event brought together leaders from federal government entities and representatives of partner organizations. It forms part of a broader series of initiatives aimed at developing the government digital payment ecosystem and enhancing collaboration among federal entities, thereby contributing to the delivery of proactive and integrated government services and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital government.

TDRA delivered a presentation outlining the overall vision of the government digital payment ecosystem, its strategic objectives, and its role in enabling government entities to provide a unified and seamless payment experience. The system leverages digital identity and supports various digital payment channels and service centers.

Supporting and Adopting Innovative Digital Solutions

H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, stated that the government digital payment ecosystem represents a fundamental pillar in the digital government journey, given its role in integrating government entities, accelerating payment and settlement procedures, and supporting the adoption of innovative digital solutions in government services.

Proactive, Customer-Centric Digital Services

For his part, H.E. Eng. Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, emphasized that accelerating and enabling digital transformation in government operations is a top priority for the UAE Government and a key driver in advancing the future government model. He highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships with government entities and private sector leaders to develop the systems that support government operations, including the digital payment ecosystem.

He added that unifying payment procedures and adopting advanced technological solutions help reduce time and effort, enhance the efficiency of government services, and support the UAE Government’s direction toward proactive, customer-centric digital services.

Enhancing the Quality of Government Services

H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Director General of Information & Digital Government Sector at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, noted that organizing this workshop reflects TDRA’s commitment to supporting government entities in developing their services and promoting best practices in government service design, in line with the UAE Government’s vision towards zero bureaucracy and achieve excellence in service delivery.

About TDRA :

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is responsible for regulating and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector in the United Arab Emirates, while also driving digital transformation at the national level.

TDRA works to provide an advanced regulatory environment that supports innovation, stimulates investment, and ensures the delivery of cutting-edge and sustainable telecommunications services. The authority plays a pivotal role in leading the digital transformation journey by developing digital infrastructure, empowering the telecommunications sector, and enhancing the ecosystem of digital government services. TDRA is committed to improving the quality and continuity of digital services by establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and strengthen the country's readiness to keep pace with rapid digital advancements.

Its responsibilities include regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining a balance between service providers. Additionally, TDRA leads the national digital government strategy, manages the radio frequency spectrum, and regulates the use of wireless frequencies to support various sectors, including telecommunications and smart services. With a visionary approach, TDRA aims to position the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation and enhance its readiness for the digital future, in alignment with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Agenda.