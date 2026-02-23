The initiative aims to target a 50% increase in food recovery since 2025, contributing to ne’ma’s national food loss and waste goal.

Strategic collaboration with Silal, Takatof, and over 20 companies.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ne’ma - the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative- has announced the expansion of its ‘Valuing Our Roots’ campaign for Ramadan 2026, marking the most significant geographic and operational rollout of its food rescue program since its inception.

In a major step toward high-capacity national redistribution, ne’ma will operate simultaneously across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. The 2026 program aims to rescue more than 300,000 tonnes of food across the value chain, targeting a 50% increase in recovered surplus compared to the previous year.

A Pillar of the Year of Family

As in previous years, and in alignment with the UAE’s Year of Family, the campaign centers on the ne’ma Family Iftar Boxes. These boxes redistribute surplus fresh produce and non-perishable items from major suppliers and farms, including Majid Al Futtaim Group, Silal, and Agthia Group, to more than 10,000 low-income families.

This year, ne’ma is transforming its packing centers into vibrant community hubs, inviting families, corporate partners, and Emirates Foundation staff to volunteer side by side. By encouraging multi-generational volunteering, ne’ma mirrors the UAE’s values of compassion and unity, allowing families to share in the reward of service.

Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne’ma’s Committee Secretary General, said: “As we welcome the holy month of Ramadan and mark the Year of Family, ne’ma’s food rescue programs remind us that food security is the foundation of a thriving society. Our Ramadan efforts reflect strong operational commitment from partners across the value chain. By strengthening long-term partnerships and expanding our reach, we are redirecting surplus food to protect resources, honor our heritage, and ensure that safe, nutritious produce and non-perishables reach deserving families across the Emirates.”

Strategic Partnerships & Volunteering

The campaign is powered by a coalition of strategic partners, including the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Khalifa Foundation, Majid Al Futtaim Group, and more than 20 food retailers and distributors. Strengthening the 2026 rollout, Silal continues its long-term commitment to ne’ma’s food rescue program by contributing high-quality, imperfect fresh produce.

Commenting on this collaboration, Humaid Al Rumaithi, CEO of Food Security at Silal, said: “Reducing food loss and waste is embedded in our operation from sourcing to distribution. Through our partnership with ne’ma, we are transforming commitment into impact by strengthening surplus management systems, improving redistribution channels, and advancing responsible food practices across the value chain. This collaboration reinforces our role in building a more sustainable and resilient food ecosystem.”

Over 54 scheduled activities, ne’ma and Takatof will mobilize thousands of volunteers, including corporate teams and families, to pack and distribute boxes at seven central hubs, including Expo City Dubai and Al Moatasem School in Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Al Hosani, Director of Leadership & Empowerment at Emirates Foundation and Director of Programs at Takatof, added: “The collaboration with ne’ma allows us to channel the surge in community engagement during Ramadan into a coordinated and meaningful effort. We are seeing a notable opportunity to engage volunteers and families around this cause, encouraging both adults and children to better value our resources. We hope this momentum will strengthen volunteer retention and foster deeper, more sustained awareness of food responsibility that extends well beyond the holy month.”

Through its long-standing ‘Valuing our Roots’ campaign and in collaboration with partners across the entire value chain, ne’ma reinforces its commitment to raising public awareness and reducing food loss and waste across the UAE. These efforts advance national goals under the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051 and support the country’s pledge to halve food loss and waste by 2030 in line with SDG 12.3.

About ne'ma

ne'ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, is a response to the call to action by the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reduce food waste, encourage individual and social responsibility, and promote sustainable practices across the food value chain.

Established in 2022, ne'ma aims to address overproduction and overconsumption and build new standards that can contribute to the reduction of food loss and food waste, reconnecting with the country's deep-rooted traditional values of social responsibility and mindful stewardship of national resources.

For more information, please visit: www.nema.ae