Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) launches the 2026 edition of the Ramadan Knowledge Series, a flagship initiative designed to strengthen its role in shaping public policy and empowering the next generation of government leaders.

The series will feature three specialised virtual sessions, held during the Holy Month of Ramadan via Zoom, bringing together leaders, decision-makers, and academics. This edition coincides with the UAE leadership’s declaration of 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’, reflecting the alignment of MBRSG’s knowledge agenda with the nation’s social and developmental priorities.

Combining the spirituality of the Holy Month with strategic dialogue on government affairs, the series addresses the intersection of leadership and values, advanced technologies and good governance, and behavioural insights and decision-making. It promotes a balanced institutional framework that places the family at the centre of the development process.

This approach reflects MBRSG’s mission to equip policymakers with practical, forward-looking tools, while also supporting the UAE’s vision to build a sustainable model of governance underpinned by innovation, efficiency, and justice.

The 2026 edition is structured around three strategic pillars that reflect the priorities of the period ahead. It presents the Emirati leadership model as a practical framework for shaping future vision, achieving institutional impact, promoting a culture of role models and accountability in government entities, and contributing to family and community stability.

Furthermore, the series examines the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in guiding economic behaviour within clear ethical parameters that take social and human dimensions into consideration. It highlights the role of behavioural sciences in human resource development and in supporting the creation of fair and balanced work environments that enhance professional and social stability.

The sessions will be delivered in Arabic on 26 February, 5 March, and 12 March 2026. They bring together experts in leadership, public policy, and governance, including government and executive leaders, researchers, and officials from MBRSG, namely His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President; Dr. Khalid Al Wazani, Professor of Economics and Public Policies; and Dr. Saleh Al Hammouri, Development and Training Expert in Executive Education.

The first session, titled ‘The Path of Leadership – Following the Footsteps of Mohammed bin Rashid’, will be delivered by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri. It is based on the book he recently launched,which presents a leadership-focused analysis as a practical guide, inspired by the ideas and experience of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The session explores leadership as a journey that begins with self-mastery and a clear vision, and then extends to achieving sustainable institutional and societal impact. It also addresses practical tools for strengthening self-leadership, fostering values-based decision-making, and guiding teams to higher levels of performance.

The second session is titled ‘Governing Economic Behaviour through AI in Ramadan: Between Economic Efficiency and Human Values’, and will be delivered by Prof. Khalid Al Wazani. It provides an analytical overview of the distinctive behavioural and economic dynamics of Ramadan, in addition to exploring how AI can support economic governance in ways that promote social justice and family stability.

The session addresses the ethical considerations associated with the use of advanced technologies in government, particularly their implications for decision-making processes and for enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of economic policy.

The series concludes on 12 March 2026 with the third session, titled ‘Behavioural Insights and Cognitive Biases in Human Resources’ and delivered by Dr. Saleh Al Hammouri. The session examines the influence of unconscious biases on human resource decision-making and explores how systems and procedures can mitigate their impact. It emphasises fairness and efficiency in work environments, supporting policies that balance professional responsibilities with family life.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is organising the Ramadan Knowledge Series in a bid to reinforce its position as a leading regional centre in governance and public policy. The 2026 edition reflects the School’s commitment to generating and promoting applied knowledge that strengthens decision-making processes.

The series underscores MBRSG’s dedication to advancing an Emirati model that integrates authentic values with the forward-looking adoption of emerging technologies. In doing so, the School contributes towards ensuring the UAE is thoroughly prepared for the next stage of development, and reaffirms that building a cohesive society begins with sound public policy and principled leadership capable of delivering sustainable impact.

To register for the sessions, please visit: https://mbrsg.ae/home/events-and-lectures/public-lectures/ramadan-knowledge-series-2026