Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) continued to strengthen the emirate’s preparedness and enhance institutional resilience throughout 2025 by implementing an integrated ecosystem of training programmes and specialised exercises. This ecosystem comprised 63 activities, including 30 specialised training courses and 33 joint exercises across various domains of emergency, crisis, and disaster management. These initiatives were delivered within a strategic framework designed to promote proactive preparedness and reinforce institutional resilience across relevant entities.

The training and exercise ecosystem attracted wide participation from key stakeholders, engaging representatives of the crisis management system at strategic, operational, and tactical levels. This broad engagement facilitated the integration of roles, enhanced the efficiency of joint coordination, and strengthened the capacity of participating entities to respond effectively to diverse scenarios and potential risks.

Joint exercises are designed according to an approved guide that defines their methodology, types, and implementation mechanisms. These include tabletop exercises, operations centres exercises, field exercises, and comprehensive exercises. Advanced exercises are delivered through the ‘Jaheziya’ simulation platform, which enables the creation of realistic and complex scenarios reflecting the risk environment of Abu Dhabi. Exercise planning is guided by several key considerations, most notably the risk register and scientific risk analysis conducted using approved methodologies. This approach supports the selection of appropriate risks, exercise types, and testing objectives, while ensuring clarity of roles and responsibilities and effective decision-making in risk situations.

In parallel, the Centre adopted a new development framework for selecting specialised training curricula in the emergency, crisis, and disaster management ecosystem, in line with international ISO standards and global best practice. A total of 492 trainees from 33 entities benefited from the specialised training courses, while 51 entities participated in the exercises. These efforts strengthened local capabilities and ensured a high level of preparedness to address a wide range of risks.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), said: “Developing the training and exercise ecosystem is a key pillar of preparedness in the emirate and a fundamental component of the risk management and business continuity framework. At the Centre, we adopt an integrated approach based on risk-informed planning, the use of advanced digital systems, the automation of the exercises ecosystem, and the application of AI-enabled digital twin technologies. These technologies allow us to simulate realistic and complex scenarios, thereby improving the accuracy of assessments, accelerating decision-making, and enhancing coordination efficiency among relevant authorities across all stages of emergencies and crises.”

H.E. explained that ongoing investment in training and exercises reflects the Centre’s commitment to fostering a culture of proactive readiness and ensuring that vital entities are fully prepared to address evolving challenges and risks. This approach safeguards lives and property and reinforces the continuity of essential services in Abu Dhabi in line with the highest international standards.

Abdulla Sultan Al Mansoori, Acting Head of Training and Exercises department at the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), said: “The training programmes and exercises delivered in 2025 focused on promoting a culture of emergency, crisis, and disaster preparedness across entities, while strengthening and developing their operational resources. This was achieved through specialised training content and exercises that reflect real operational conditions, enhance understanding of roles and responsibilities, and improve performance efficiency during emergencies and crises.”

He added: “Adopting training curricula in line with international ISO standards has aligned our programmes with global best practice. This has strengthened participants’ skills and raised the preparedness of concerned entities, generating positive impacts for both individuals and institutions and supporting sustainable development in accordance with international standards.”

The ADCMC reaffirmed its commitment to the continued development of its training and exercise ecosystem through an integrated approach grounded in innovation and global best practice. It also aims to strengthen local and international partnerships to reinforce proactive readiness and institutional resilience, thereby supporting Abu Dhabi’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies, crises, and disasters and to ensure the continuity of vital services in line with the highest international standards.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

