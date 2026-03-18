Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the service schedules during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday (1447 Hijri – 2026), including Customer Happiness Centres, the Truck and Bus Parking Yard, the Impound Yards, public bus services, as well as Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services, from Thursday, 19 March to Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Customer Happiness Centres

ITC has stated that Customer Happiness Centres across the Abu Dhabi Emirate will be closed during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, with official working hours resuming on Monday, 23 March 2026. However, customers may continue accessing services 24/7 throughout the week via the “TAMM” digital government services platform, the official website (https://admobility.gov.ae), Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre at 800555, the Department of Municipalities and Transport Support Centre at 800850, and the Taxi Service Contact Centre at 600535353.

Truck and Bus Parking Yard Service

ITC has stated that the Truck and Bus Parking Yard in Musaffah (M18) will continue to operate around the clock throughout the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, with the service provided free of charge during the official holiday period.

Impound Yards

The Centre also indicated that its impound yards in Musaffah will continue to provide services around the clock throughout the holiday.

Public Bus Services

Regarding public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holiday, ITC has announced that buses will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, with additional trips on suburban and intercity services. Additional trips will also be operated throughout the holiday to transport visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

To view the public bus service schedules, please visit (https://admobility.gov.ae) or contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport Support Centre at 800850, the Darbi smart app, or Google Maps.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services

Driver and vehicle licensing services will remain available 24/7 through the “TAMM” digital government services platform. Customers may check the working hours of Light Vehicle Inspection Centres, Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centres, Taresh Premium Service Offices, Insurance Companies, and Plate Numbers Factory during the holiday via the official website: (https://admobility.gov.ae).

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.