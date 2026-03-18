Sharjah – Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced an extensive operational plan for Eid Al-Fitr, aiming to ensure smooth, safe and reliable travel for residents and visitors across the emirate and surrounding areas during one of the busiest periods of the year.

His Excellency Eng. Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, said the authority has raised its operational readiness and activated a comprehensive plan to meet the expected surge in passenger demand. The plan includes the operation of 4,600 intercity bus trips linking Sharjah with neighbouring cities, helping accommodate increased travel flows and facilitate movement between key destinations with efficiency and reliability.

He noted that the preparations focus on enhancing the overall flow of public transport services by updating schedules and increasing trip frequency, particularly during the first and second days of Eid, when demand is expected to peak. The authority has also intensified field monitoring and logistical support, especially at Al Jubail Bus Station and other major stations, to ensure passengers enjoy a smooth and comfortable travel experience.

The operational plan will run from March 19 to March 22, 2026, covering four consecutive days throughout the Eid holiday. The authority will operate on continuous shifts during this period to maintain high levels of readiness and ensure uninterrupted services, giving passengers greater confidence when planning their travel for social visits and leisure activities.

A fleet of 155 modern buses has been allocated to serve intercity routes during the holiday. All vehicles have undergone preventive maintenance and comprehensive technical inspections to ensure they operate efficiently over extended hours without disruption. The deployment of buses has been based on detailed field studies of high-demand routes, ensuring consistent availability at stations and departure points.

As part of efforts to enhance service efficiency, bus intervals will be reduced to five minutes during peak hours, compared with 45 minutes on regular days. This adjustment is expected to significantly reduce waiting times, improve service speed and provide a more convenient experience for passengers, while reflecting the authority’s ability to adapt to seasonal demand.

To support the increased activity, the authority has expanded its field and administrative teams and extended working hours across stations. Staff will be on hand to assist passengers, organise movement and facilitate ticketing and boarding processes, ensuring smooth operations throughout the holiday period.

Al Jubail Bus Station will operate daily from 3:45 AM until 1:30 AM the following day, offering extended service hours to accommodate both early and late यात्रies. The station is fully equipped to receive passengers, providing all necessary facilities and guidance to ensure a comfortable and efficient journey.

The international Route 203 linking Sharjah with Muscat will continue to operate with two daily trips, departing at 6:30 AM and 4:00 PM. Ticket fares have been set at 10 Omani rials, equivalent to 100 dirhams, for a one-way trip, and 19 Omani rials, equivalent to 190 dirhams, for a round trip. Passengers can book their tickets through the Mwasalat Oman online platform or at the ticket counter at Al Jubail Bus Station.

Within the city, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs, said updated operating schedules have been introduced to maximise service coverage. Public transport will operate 1,144 daily trips through 104 buses across 12 main routes, supported by 527 bus stops across Sharjah, ensuring accessibility for residents and visitors. Route 22 will be temporarily suspended due to the closure of Souq Al Haraj during the Eid holiday.

The authority’s call centre will operate around the clock to handle taxi bookings across all categories, including standard, family, ladies-only, people of determination and electric vehicles. It will also handle customer inquiries, feedback and lost-and-found reports, ensuring prompt responses and maintaining a high standard of service.

The call centre serves as a key communication channel for the public, providing information on road and transport services across all regions of the emirate, including the central and eastern areas, while also receiving suggestions. This ongoing engagement aims to enhance service quality and ensure a quick response to public needs throughout the Eid Al-Fitr holiday period.