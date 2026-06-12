Emirati talent showcases innovations in AI, robotics, and climate tech, solidifying Dubai’s role as a global hub for talent and technology.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Future Foundation today announced the graduation of the second cohort of the Dubai TKS – Knowledge Society.

TKS is one of the world’s leading innovation programmes for youth, which sees young people take on real-world challenges in areas like satellites, supersonic air travel, data storage, clean energy, biosensors, and nanomedicine.

Enrolment in the programme increased by 77% compared to the previous year, with 160 students aged 13 to 17, representing a range of nationalities, graduating at a ceremony at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Students used advanced and emerging technologies to develop practical solutions to challenges set by leading global organisations, companies, and platforms, including the United Nations. The cohort leaves the programme equipped to shape and lead the future.

5,500 participants across 500 cities

With this cohort, the total number of Dubai TKS graduates has reached 250 across the programme’s first two editions. These students join a global community of more than 5,500 participants in TKS programmes across over 500 cities worldwide, becoming ambassadors for innovation, optimism, and positive impact within their communities.

The 10-month programme provides students from Dubai schools with advanced technical skills, leadership capabilities, and hands-on experience in solving real-world challenges. Training is designed to reflect real work environments in international organisations, technology companies, and research and development centres. Participants are connected to a global network of mentors, experts, and specialists, and gain direct exposure to emerging technologies and global opportunities.

The programme reflects Dubai’s commitment to investing in future talent and its ambition to position itself as a global hub for future-focused learning, innovation, and talent development.

Youth make global moonshots

This year’s cohort worked on projects including integrating geospatial AI with conflict mitigation strategies and forecasting risks linked to pastoral migration in rural areas. Students also addressed challenges from XPANCEO, a company developing wearable optical technologies, such as protecting vision in space and supporting athlete recovery. In addition, they worked with Lovable, a platform that uses AI tools to help people turn ideas into real products, focusing on advanced learning and collaborative creator hubs. Through these challenges, students built problem-solving, innovation, and leadership capabilities while engaging with some of the most pressing global issues of our time.

The programme featured six “moonshot” challenges set by the United Nations, each requiring new approaches to complex problems. These included satellite connectivity systems, the future of supersonic air travel, hybrid living data storage, clean energy innovations, wearable biosensors for internal health conditions, and applications of nanomedicine.

Alia Al Mur, Chief Transformation and Partnerships Officer at Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Dubai is committed to investing in future generations by empowering young people with the skills, networks, and opportunities needed to shape and lead the future. Through one of the world’s leading innovation programmes for youth, delivered for the second year in partnership with TKS Global, Dubai Future Foundation is helping to nurture future-ready talent capable of developing practical solutions to global challenges using advanced technologies. By connecting students with experts, mentors, and real-world opportunities, we are enabling the next generation of innovators, creators, and problem-solvers to contribute to a better future for humanity.”

Navid Nathoo, Founder of TKS, said: "We believe that the future belongs to people who can identify problems, think independently, and turn ideas into action. This cohort has shown exactly that. Throughout the programme, students tackled some of the world's most important challenges, from AI and climate technology to health and advanced computing, while building the confidence to lead in an increasingly complex world. We are proud to partner with Dubai Future Foundation to help develop the next generation of innovators and builders, and we're excited to see where these young leaders go next."

Nathoo added, "Dubai has never been built by people who accepted what's possible. It's been built by people who imagined what wasn't and made it real. The same is true for the next generation. If we can train young people to become world-class athletes, we can train them to become world-class innovators. The future of Dubai will be built by young people who see opportunities where others see limits. We're grateful to have the support of Dubai Future Foundation in this mission. Their commitment to investing in young talent gives students access to emerging technologies, ambitious challenges, and world-class opportunities. Together, we're helping build a generation that doesn't wait for the future—but creates it."

Sahil Arora, TKS Dubai Program Director, said: "This year, I’ve had the privilege of watching our students tackle challenges that most people never encounter until much later in their careers—from designing satellite mesh networks and reimagining the future of solar energy to exploring stem cell therapies for cancer treatment. What excites me most isn’t just the projects they built, but the confidence, curiosity, and ambition they developed along the way. Together with the Dubai Future Foundation, we’re creating opportunities for young people to think bigger, take on meaningful challenges, and realize that they have the ability to help shape the future.”

Students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the third cohort via the following link: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/tks-innovation-program/